Head of England's 'best private school' found dead with husband and seven-year-old daughter on school grounds

5 February 2023, 22:02 | Updated: 5 February 2023, 22:59

Pattison poses with husband George and daughter Lettie
Pattison poses with husband George and daughter Lettie. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

The headteacher at one of the UK's most prestigious private schools was found dead on school grounds with her husband and seven-year-old daughter.

Emma Pattison, 45, her husband George, 39, and their daughter were discovered at 1am on Sunday morning.

Surrey Police said they are 'confident' the incident was isolated and that there was no third-party involvement.

The 950-pupil, £42,000-a-year school was named Independent School of the Year in 2022.

Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey said, “On behalf of Surrey Police, my team, and I, I first want to express my sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Emma, Lettie and George, as well as to the students and staff of Epsom College, for their tragic loss. 

Pattison became the 14th Head of Epsom College last autumn
Pattison became the 14th Head of Epsom College last autumn. Picture: Twitter

“I want to give my assurance that we will conduct a thorough investigation into what took place last night, and hope to be able to bring some peace in these traumatic circumstances. I would ask that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

Epsom and Ewell Borough Commander Inspector Jon Vale said: “We’re aware that this tragic incident will have caused concern and upset in the local community.

"While this is believed to be an isolated incident, in the coming days, our local officers will remain in the area to offer reassurance to students, parents, teachers, and the local community.

"I would like to thank the school and the community for their understanding and patience while the investigation continues.”

The tragic incident took place on school grounds
The tragic incident took place on school grounds. Picture: Alamy

Head governor Dr Alastair Wells also said: “On behalf of everyone at Epsom College, I want to convey our utter shock and disbelief at this tragic news.

"Our immediate thoughts and condolences are with Emma’s family, friends and loved ones, and to the many pupils and colleagues whose lives she enriched throughout her distinguished career. 

“Emma was a wonderful teacher, but most of all she was a delightful person.

"In time we will commemorate Emma and her family, in the appropriate way, and in line with the wishes of her family.

"But for now, we ask that we are all given the time, space and respect we need to come to terms with this tragic loss.”

The school website states that it was named Independent School of the Year
The school website states that it was named Independent School of the Year. Picture: Epsom College

