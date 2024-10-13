Mel Stride at odds with Boris Johnson over ECHR referendum - but says he will back Tory leadership winner '110 per cent'

Mel Stride at odds with Boris Johnson over ECHR referendum - but says he will back Tory leadership winner '110 per cent'. Picture: LBC/ Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Mel Stride is "110 per cent committed" to backing the winner of the Tory leadership contest, as he insisted "our real foe is Labour".

Speaking with Lewis Goodall on Sunday, the Shadow Work & Pensions refused to be drawn on which Tory candidate he will back, admitting he "hasn't decided yet".

However, he admitted he stood at odds with former PM and Tory MP Boris Johnson when it came to holding a referendum on leaving the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

His comments come as Tory leadership candidates Robert Jenrick and Kemi Bandenoch prepare to go head-to-head as they bid to lead the party.

Mel Stride at odds with Boris Johnson over ECHR referendum - but says he will back Tory leadership winner '110 per cent'. Picture: Alamy

It comes as Robert Jenrick revealed that he plans to make Jacob Reese-Mogg head of the Conservative Party should he win the contest.

The Shadow Work & Pensions Secretary backed his party, telling Lewis "we have two very strong candidates".

Admitting "Robert [Jenrick] has been very strong and very firm on the issue of the ECHR," Mr Stride emphasised the importance of "bringing the parliamentary party with you" when it came to key issues like Human Rights.

"The important thing is that I’m 110 per cent committed to rowing absolutely behind whoever wins this contest," he asserted.

Adding: "Our real foe is the Labour Party".

Mel Stride knocked out of Tory leadership race as Jenrick tops second round

Pushed by Lewis on whether he agreed with Boris Johnson's stance that the UK should

It comes as fellow Tory MP Sir David Davis spoke pointedly of Jenrick's plan to leave the ECHR.

Speaking with Lewis on Sunday, he added the leadership hopeful's plan - as backed by Johnson, was "simply not viable".