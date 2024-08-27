Met Police Federation chief calls for Notting Hill Carnival to be moved over safety fears

The head of the Met Police Federation has called for the Notting Hill Carnival to be moved to a new location in a bid to better police the event after a string of violent incidents over the weekend.

Rick Prior called for different venues to be considered to host Carnival in the future.

It comes as eight people were stabbed and 35 police officers injured during the Carnival weekend.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that 333 people were arrested at the annual street party, the highest number of arrests since 2019.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast this morning, the Metropolitan Police Federation’s chairman Rick Prior said: “We recognise the cultural significance of the event and do not wish for the event to be cancelled, however I think it’s outgrown its current footprint.

“Alternative venues, be it Hyde Park or Kensington Gardens should be scoped to allow for a safer policing operation.

The Met deployed a specialist crowd management unit for the second year running, to monitor crowd density and prevent overcrowding.

Mr. Prior said: “We had officers isolated over the weekend, unable to move because they were surrounded and packed in.

“I know that senior officers will be getting in contact with the 35 officers who were injured during the event - I’m thankful that all of those injuries seem to be reasonably minor in their nature

“I know one officer did suffer a significant face injury - luckily no broken bones involved, just significant bruising.”

Others rejected calls to move Carnival to a different venue.

Ellie Reeves, Cabinet Minister and MP for Lewisham West and East Dulwich, said: “I’m saddened by those figures, and I don’t think that at all reflects the vast number of people that go to Carnival to have a fantastic community event

“Carnival has been going on for a long, long time, it’s a fantastic event in the cultural calendar of London, and it’s important that communities can come together.

“The vast majority of people that go there, go there to celebrate and have a good time.”