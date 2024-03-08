MH370 flight documents reveal last-minute additions made to aircraft as pilot 'intentionally made it disappear'

8 March 2024, 11:37 | Updated: 8 March 2024, 11:46

It has been 10 years since the plane vanished
It has been 10 years since the plane vanished. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Flight documents for MH370 have revealed that extra fuel and oxygen were added to the aircraft before it took off.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Flight MH370 vanished from radars 10 years ago while travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew.

British pilot Simon Hardy is among many to have been looking into the mystery in the past decade, with him catching the attention of the official search team over his hypothesis on the aircraft's flight path and final resting place.

He has suggested that the pilot would have remained in control for the whole flight, intentionally plunging it into the Geelvinck Fracture Zone in the ocean to ensure it would never be found.

There were also several last-minute additions to the jet that were shown in the technical log, according to the Sun.

The cockpit's oxygen levels had been topped up before the flight, despite there already being enough for a short flight to Beijing.

An extra note can be seen on the log, showing that the top-up was requested for the cockpit but nowhere else on the aircraft.

Mr Hardy told the paper: "It's an incredible coincidence that just before this aircraft disappears forever, one of the last things that was done as the engineer says nil noted[no oxygen added], then someone else gets on onboard and says it's a bit low.

"Well it's not really low at all… it's a strange coincidence that the last engineering task that was done before it headed off to oblivion was topping up crew oxygen which is only for the cockpit, not for the cabin crew."

Read more: MH370 'could have flown for hours while passengers lay dead in cabin'

Read more: MH370 breakthrough as 'new tech pinpoints' could hold key to locating missing plane

Documents also show that an extra 3,000kg of fuel has been added, which is the maximum amount of extra fuel there can be on a Boeing 777.

Mr Hardy said the extra fuel would have given the pilot a further 30 minutes to crash the plane in daylight.

"If you want to do a good ditching you do it in daylight or at least half daylight," he said.

"In the case of MH370, if the pilot has another half an hour of fuel it will be daylight.

"Another half an hour of flying would be another 244 nautical miles and the most important thing is that it will be dawn."

Relatives of passengers on a Malaysia Airlines plane that mysteriously vanished 10 years ago writing a messages at Day of Remembrance For MH370
Relatives of passengers on a Malaysia Airlines plane that mysteriously vanished 10 years ago writing a messages at Day of Remembrance For MH370. Picture: Alamy

It comes after retired Air France pilot Patrick Blelly also said he believed the plane was "depressurised".

"It is quite easy for a pilot to depressurise an aircraft. All you have to do is switch the pressurisation valves to manual," Mr Blelly said.

If the plane's automatic system was overridden by the pilot, passengers would have only been able to survive for around 20 minutes with their emergency oxygen masks.

However, in the cockpit there were extra supplies, including masks that would keep the pilot alive for hours - allowing time to change flight path.

It would have also given the pilot time to shut off power to on-board satellite phones, preventing crew from contacting others on the ground.

Mr Blelly said it required skill and tools to make a plane "disappear" as it did, adding that there was no way it could have been an accident.

Malaysia, alongside Australia and China, ended their search for the missing plane in January 2017.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

France Abortion Constitutional Right

France seals abortion right in constitution to mark International Women’s Day

Malaysia Missing Plane 10 Years

10 years on, parents of passengers on MH370 are still seeking answers

Israel Humanitarian Visas

EU ship leaving for Gaza as test of new humanitarian corridor

Stormy weather will sweep the UK over the weekend

Heavy showers and strong winds to sweep UK as new weather map shows exact location snow will fall over weekend

Chris Kaba was shot dead in Streatham Hill in London in 2022

Met Police marksman charged with Chris Kaba murder named for the first time as judge lifts anonymity order

Female Circumcision

230 million females circumcised globally, 30 million more than in 2016: Unicef

Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama has died at the age of 68.

Dragon Ball manga creator Akira Toriyama dies aged 68

Craig posted a video on Instagram a week ago saying he was out shopping for a Volvo

First Big Brother winner Craig Phillips tells of his terror after the brakes failed on his Jaguar I-Pace

Israel Palestinians Hunger

Amid warnings that siege is causing famine, children begin to die in Gaza

The Ministry of Defence lacks a 'credible plan' to fund the Armed Forces

Ministry of Defence has no 'credible plan' to fund UK's Armed Forces, MPs warn

Iran Protests UN

Iran responsible for ‘physical violence’ that killed Mahsa Amini, UN report says

The NHS app will monitor people’s step counts

NHS app will monitor patients’ step counts and heart rates 'to help people get back to work'

Greece Same Sex Marriage

Greek novelist and lawyer are first same-sex couple to wed at Athens city hall

Theresa May will step down as an MP at the next general election

Former PM Theresa May to stand down as MP at next election

Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles and Camilla's close friend and renowned huntsman Ian Farquhar dies aged 78

State of the Union

Joe Biden uses fiery State of the Union address to contrast with Donald Trump

Latest News

See more Latest News

Caroline Nokes, Dehenna Davison and Florence Eshalomi have spoken out about the abuse they face

'Get back in the kitchen - you don't belong in Parliament': Female MPs speak out over abuse amid safety fears
Joe Biden delivering his state of the union address

'Democracy is at risk': Joe Biden warns of 'unprecedented moment in US history' as he hits out at Donald Trump
Rupert Murdoch

Rupert Murdoch 'engaged again aged 92', as he prepares for fifth marriage to Russian molecular biologist
Julia Waters (L) said Ofsted must change after her sister Ruth Perry (R) took her own life following a critical inspection

Sister of headteacher who took her own life says Ofsted 'must change' and inspections 'still put teachers at risk'
Sophie Ellis-Bextor appeared at the Bataclan on Tuesday

Sophie Ellis-Bextor sings Murder on the Dancefloor in Paris' Bataclan venue where terrorists killed 90 people
Prince Harry

US officials 'must hand over Harry's visa papers' amid row over drug-taking, as government fights to block release
Nigeria School Kidnap

Gunmen kidnap 287 pupils from Nigerian primary school

Haiti Violence

State of emergency extended in Haiti as gang attacks paralyse capital

Rishi Sunak has defended his decision not to sack Michelle Donelan

Rishi Sunak defends decision not to sack Michelle Donelan, as taxpayers foot bill for science minister's libel case
Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine’s former military chief to become ambassador to UK

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan could be plotting a UK return

Harry and Meghan 'plot UK return' amid 'vacuum' caused by Charles' illness and William stepping back to care for Kate
Kate's uncle addressed the royal feud in Wednesday's episode of Celebrity Big Brother

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be stripped of their royal titles, says Kate's uncle

Gary Goldsmith has spoken out on Kate's treatment

'Kate's getting the best treatment in the world': Princess of Wales' uncle says royal family has 'circled the wagons'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit