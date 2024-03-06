MH370 breakthrough as 'new tech pinpoints' could hold key to locating missing plane

6 March 2024, 12:10

MH370 breakthrough after new tech brings hope of 'pinpointing' where missing plane may lie on seabed’
MH370 breakthrough after new tech brings hope of 'pinpointing' where missing plane may lie on seabed’. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

The families of passengers who disappeared aboard missing flight MH370 have been given renewed hope after its suggested ‘new tech pinpoints' could hold the key to where the missing plane lies on seabed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hailed as a potential breakthrough, the fresh hope came after Richard Godfrey, a former Boeing, Airbus and Nasa employee, claims to have found an entirely new system capable of tracking the presumed downed aircraft.

He claims the location of the fuselage could be located using radio signals, with Mr Godfrey reporting to know the exact location of the missing plane.

It comes nearly 10 years after flight MH370 vanished while travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014.

The Boeing 777 aircraft disappeared from radars while carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew.

It comes nearly 10 years after flight MH370 disappeared from radars while travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014, with a flapperon the only major wreckage discovered as part of the search.
It comes nearly 10 years after flight MH370 disappeared from radars while travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014, with a flapperon the only major wreckage discovered as part of the search. Picture: Alamy

Mr Godfrey, a founding member of the MH370 Independent Group, has been trying to persuade the governments involved to restart search efforts for the missing aircraft.

The news coincides with sea bed exploration firm Ocean Infinity offering their services on a ‘no find no fee’ basis.

Malaysia, alongside Australia and China, ended their search for the missing plane in January 2017.

The two-year, $130-million underwater search operation left searchers and families of the missing with few answers.

Now, Godfrey has hope the new pioneering technology will lead to the discovery of the aircraft.

Read more: MH370 investigator makes shock claim about hunt for doomed plane’s wreckage

Read more: Mother, 33, charged with murder of Shay King, 10, in Rowley Regis

Using something called Weak Signal Propagation Reporter, known as WSPR, Godfrey says the open source computer programme records and pinpoints the location of weak radio signals between amateur radio operators.

He says that these small, otherwise insignificant signal changes may have resulted from air disruption from aeroplanes, Godfrey says.
He says that these small, otherwise insignificant signal changes may have resulted from air disruption from aeroplanes, Godfrey says. Picture: Alamy

He says that these small, otherwise insignificant signal changes may have resulted from air disruption from aeroplanes, allowing the points to be plotted and thus tracking the route of the aircraft.

The technology, he claims, could allow for the ill-fated flight to be tracked more accurately than the previous scattergun approach, which included tracking floating debris.

He says, despite it being a highly complicated method, the technique could track the aircraft to a 30 square kilometres area in the Southern Indian Ocean.

Mr Godfrey had previously told the Sydney Morning Herald that “in my view, the Malaysian government does not want another search for the main wreckage of MH370.

“In my view, the Malaysian government does not want the cause of the crash of MH370 to be known. It does not help to speculate what the motives of the Malaysian government might be.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley ‘to end presidential campaign’, clearing path for Trump candidacy

Polish farmers' protest

Polish farmers stage large protest against Ukrainian imports and EU policies

The Chancellor said he wants people to keep hold of more of their pay

Hunt hands £450 to millions and overhauls child benefit in 'tax-cutting' budget - but bad news for non-doms and smokers

At a glance: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveils 'tax-cutting' Budget

Budget at a glance: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced National Insurance tax cuts and alcohol and fuel duty freezes

Jeremy Hunt commits to free childcare pledge despite funding fears

Jeremy Hunt commits to free childcare pledge despite funding fears

The Pope greets the faithful

Pope struggles to climb steps amid respiratory and mobility problems

Gaza

Pressure over ceasefire grows as conditions worsen for Palestinians in Gaza

Jeremy Hunt delivering the Budget

Jeremy Hunt freezes duty on fuel and alcohol as he unveils pre-election 'tax-cutting' Budget

Elon Musk

OpenAI says Elon Musk agreed ChatGPT maker should become for-profit

Scenes in Cairo

Egypt allows currency to fall sharply against dollar and hikes interest rates

Bulgaria Government

Bulgaria’s prime minister resigns as part of powersharing agreement

The painting on show

Painting by Denmark’s Queen Margrethe exceeds expectations at auction

Nikki Haley is set to pull out of the race to come the US President

Nikki Haley withdraws from Republican Presidential race without endorsing Donald Trump

Emily Maitlis spoke to Marjorie Taylor Greene

Shock moment Emily Maitlis told to 'f*** off' by Marjorie Taylor Greene for asking about Jewish space laser conspiracy

Madeleine McCann (l) Portuguese detectives looking for Madeleine search reservoir (top r) Prime suspect Christian Brueckner (bottom r)

Met detectives hunting for Madeleine McCann 'to receive £100k boost' in potential sign of 'new leads'

Jaskirat Kaur, 33, has been charged with the murder of her 10-year-old daughter, Shay King

Mother, 33, charged with murder of Shay King, 10, in Rowley Regis

Latest News

See more Latest News

Londoners jibe Sadiq Khan by sharing photos of capital’s dead nightlife under the hashtag LameLondon

Londoners take aim at Sadiq Khan by sharing photos of capital’s dead nightlife under the hashtag LameLondon
Carlo Ancelotti

Spanish prosecutors accuse Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti of tax fraud

Refugees in Sudan

Sudan conflict risks creating world’s largest hunger crisis – UN

The chancellor wants to make national insurance on of the key measures in the spring Budget

‘We’re sticking to the plan’: Chancellor poised to unveil 2p National Insurance cut saving people a total of £900 a year
Indian navy firefighting vessel

US destroyer shoots down missile and drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

Zaporizhzhia

UN atomic watchdog chief in Russia for talks over nuclear safety in Ukraine

Breakfast champion: Customers queue at Greggs

Thousands of Greggs workers to get £700 bonus each as bakery chain beats McDonalds at breakfast
Nikki Haley

Haley campaign pushed to brink after Super Tuesday trouncing

The EU could block exports of weapons to the UK if a war breaks out with Russia

EU threatens to halt weapons and ammunition exports to UK if war breaks out with Russia

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver the 2024 spring Budget on Wednesday

Budget 2024: When is it and what are the key predictions you need to know?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales' uncle has scolded wild conspiracy theories about his niece Kate's absence from the limelight following her abdominal surgery

Princess of Wales' uncle says Meghan is 'stick in the spokes' who upset Kate, Harry and Will 'threesome'
The Princess of Wales may not lead Trooping the Colour in June

Army removes claim that Kate will attend Trooping the Colour as part of comeback to royal duties
The Princess of Wales' uncle has scolded wild conspiracy theories about his niece Kate's absence from the limelight following her abdominal surgery

Princess of Wales' uncle scolds wild conspiracy theories about Kate and says 'there's a reason' she's away from limelight

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit