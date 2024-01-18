MH370 investigator makes shock claim about hunt for doomed plane’s wreckage

MH370 vanished without a trace on March 8, 2014. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

One of the lead investigators into the fate of flight MH370 has made a shocking claim about the search for the plane’s wreckage.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The investigator claims Malaysia does not want further searches for the bulk of the wreckage to take place.

British aerospace engineer Richard Godfrey told the Sydney Morning Herald that “in my view, the Malaysian government does not want another search for the main wreckage of MH370.

“In my view, the Malaysian government does not want the cause of the crash of MH370 to be known. It does not help to speculate what the motives of the Malaysian government might be.”

He also said he believes the government does not want to spend any more on search efforts.

A wing flap found on Pemba Island, Tanzania has been identified a missing part of Flight MH370. Picture: Getty

Read more: Prince William visits Kate in hospital as he's seen for first time since her abdominal surgery

Read more: Rishi Sunak warns Lords not to 'frustrate will of the people' over Rwanda plan as he brushes off no confidence votes

His comments come after recent reports urged fresh searches of the southern Indian Ocean.

The plane vanished on March 8, 2014 - with 239 passengers and crew on board.

It vanished 40 minutes after leaving Kuala Lumpur airport, having performed an unexplained U-turn before turning back towards the Indian Ocean.

Formal search efforts ended in 2018.

The favoured theory about its disappearance is that the plane suffered a malfunction which prompted pilots to look for a safe landing area.

There followed a “mass hypoxia event” which caused the crew and passengers to black out before the plane could safely land.

However Mr Godfrey says his new analysis suggests the plane was purposely brought down.

He said that the Malaysian government failed to the new information discovered by his team.