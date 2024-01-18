Prince William visits Kate in hospital as he's seen for first time since her abdominal surgery

18 January 2024, 13:08 | Updated: 18 January 2024, 13:46

William has visited Kate in hospital
William has visited Kate in hospital. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Will Taylor

Prince William has visited Kate in hospital after her successful abdominal surgery.

The operation will keep her out of engagements until after Easter.

The Prince of Wales was seen leaving the London Clinic shortly after midday on Thursday.

"The Prince has just left hospital after visiting his wife," Kensington Palace said.

Kate was admitted to hospital for planned abdominal surgery on Tuesday, Kensington Palace said.

She will remain in hospital for ten to 14 days before returning to recover at Adeladie Cottage in Windor, and is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter.

The Palace said in a statement on Wednesday: "The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery.

Read more: Why is Kate in hospital and who will fill in for her and King Charles now?

William visited Kate in hospital on Thursday
William visited Kate in hospital on Thursday. Picture: Getty

"Based on the current medical advice she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

A spokesperson added: "She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

"Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share.

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements.

Read more: Charles 'fine' and ‘looking forward to getting back to work’: Camilla returns to royal duties amid royals' health problems

"She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

The news of her hospital admission broke just before Buckingham Palace said King Charles will go to hospital next week for a "corrective procedure" on his enlarged prostate.

A statement said it was in common "with thousands of men each year".

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," a spokesperson said.

"The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Queen Camilla, who was visiting Aberdeen on Thursday, said the King was "fine" and "looking forward to getting back to work".

