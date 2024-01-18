Charles 'fine' and ‘looking forward to getting back to work’: Camilla returns to duties amid royals' health problems

18 January 2024, 13:38 | Updated: 18 January 2024, 14:20

Queen Camilla has spoken out on the King's procedure.
Queen Camilla has spoken out on the King's procedure. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Queen Camilla has said King Charles is “fine” and “looking forward to getting back to work” as he awaits treatment for an enlarged prostate next week.





Buckingham Palace announced yesterday the King will attend hospital next week for a 'corrective procedure’ for an enlarged prostate.

“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” the statement read.

“His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.”

Queen Camilla opened up about the King’s procedure on Thursday as the first royal to speak out about the announcement.

Speaking from Scotland this morning, she was asked about the King by Lord Provost.

She said: “He’s fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work.”

Read more: Prince William visits Kate in hospital after abdominal surgery

Read more: Why is Kate in hospital and who will fill in for her and King Charles now?

Queen Camilla said the king is doing 'fine' following the news of his procedure.
Queen Camilla said the king is doing 'fine' following the news of his procedure. Picture: Alamy

Camilla was in Aberdeen opening a new ‘Safe Space’ at Aberdeen Art Gallery, an initiative to provide support to people connected to suspected domestic abuse victims.

She is staying at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire as she attends her official duties.

The King had several events and meetings planned for the coming days but these have since been postponed based on doctor’s advice.

It comes as Prince William was seen attending hospital on Thursday after it was announced Kate had undergone abdominal surgery.

The Prince of Wales was seen leaving the London Clinic shortly after midday on Thursday.

Prince William was seen leaving the hospital on Thursday.
Prince William was seen leaving the hospital on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

Kate was admitted to hospital for planned abdominal surgery on Tuesday, Kensington Palace said.

She will remain in hospital for ten to 14 days before returning to recover at home and is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter.

The Palace said in a statement on Wednesday: "The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery.

"Based on the current medical advice she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

The operation will keep her out of engagements until after Easter.

