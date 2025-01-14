'No beards, no glamour, and always carry cash': MI5’s secret tips for rookie spies revealed in declassified documents

A page from a training guide on 'Observation' a book teaching the reader the basics of becoming a spy. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

Avoid false beards, carry plenty of spare change and know what to do when you need to tell a taxi driver "follow that cab!" - these were some of the tips given to rookie MI5 "watchers".

New recruits to the Security Service's "watchers" division were issued some rather unconventional advice: avoid false beards, carry ample spare change for the Tube, and, if you ever find yourself telling a taxi driver to "follow that cab," be prepared to leave a generous tip.

This guidance was laid out in a booklet distributed to rookie MI5 operatives tasked with covertly trailing and reporting on suspected enemy agents.

The now-declassified document forms part of a new exhibition on MI5's wartime activities, set to open at the National Archives in Kew, west London, this spring.

The booklet is quick to shatter any romanticised illusions of life as a spy, cautioning recruits against expecting a world of glamour.

"Observation is a very onerous and exacting profession," it warns.

"Screen sleuths of the secret service thriller or detective novel appeal to the uninitiated, but in actual practice there is little glamour and much monotony in such a calling as 'observation'."

For those aspiring to excel in this line of work, the ideal operative was described as "a rather nondescript type" unlikely to draw attention in a crowd.

"The ideal watcher should not be more than 5ft 7ins or 5ft 8ins in height, looking as unlike a policeman as possible," the booklet advises. "It is a mistake to use men who are too short as they are just as conspicuous as tall men."

One of the many files MI5 has made available to the National Archives in Kew. Picture: Alamy

While Hollywood might suggest otherwise, the use of disguises was firmly discouraged.

"It may be considered essential in secret service films, but it is practice to be deplored," the document states. "A false moustache or beard is easily detected, especially under the high lights of a restaurant, pub, or in a Tube train."

Detailed instructions were also provided on the techniques of tailing suspects, with watchers urged to work in pairs where possible.

"Keep about 25-30 yards behind the quarry, and when on the move by foot it is preferable to keep on the opposite pavement, except in very busy streets," it advises. "Be prepared for the suspect to board a moving vehicle such as a bus, tram or train, or hailing a cruising taxi, or any other device to shake off a 'tail'."

Particular care was recommended for suspects prone to sudden manoeuvres.

"When he is suspicious, a suspect will often board a train just before the doors close, making himself the last one on the train, or he may alight at the last moment: so do not give him any rope on such occasions."

And for the high-stakes moment when a cab chase becomes necessary, watchers were reminded to come prepared with cash and a convincing story.

"Choose, if possible, a modern cab for following and enthuse a little extra activity into the driver in order that he may avoid the suspect’s detecting the following cab in mirrors or from the rear window," it notes. "Keep your driver keen at traffic lights or traffic congestion, and generally co-opt his help.

"Concoct a suitable tale which may go down well with the cabby, such as a divorce case, absconding husband or wife, and promise the driver a good tip."