National Lottery down as users unable to access site and app day after global IT outage

20 July 2024, 10:19 | Updated: 20 July 2024, 11:11

The National Lottery site and app is down
The National Lottery site and app is down. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The National Lottery is down, with UK users unable to access their accounts on the site and app.

It comes a day after a global IT outage hit due to a defective updaterolled out by cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike, impacting airports, businesses and the NHS.

Thousands of people reported issues with the National Lottery site on Downdetector from around 8.30pm on Friday evening.

The site said: "Our online services are temporarily unavailable.

"Sorry about that - we'll get you back in the game as soon as possible."

Meanwhile the app said: "Sorry, our app is unable to load for you."

Responding to the issue, the National Lottery said in a social media post: "We are aware that some players are having issues accessing our website and app.

"Apologies for the inconvenience, our team are currently investigating the issue to find out what has happened."

It is unclear if the issues are connected with the worldwide outage on Friday.

A fix was deployed for the bug in the afternoon, with George Kurtz, the CEO of Crowdstrike, warning it would take "some time" for systems to be fully restored.

Mr Kurtz said he wanted to "sincerely apologise" for the global disruption caused.

He added: "Nothing is more important to me than the trust and confidence that our customers and partners have put into Crowdstrike.

"As we resolve this incident, you have my commitment to provide full transparency on how this occurred and steps we’re taking to prevent anything like this from happening again."

