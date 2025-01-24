NatWest to close 53 more branches this year - is your local affected?

NatWest is closing more of its branches. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

NatWest is set to close 53 more of its branches this year in a further blow to the UK high street.

NatWest has already closed a number of its branches in recent years as more customers turn to online banking.

In 2024, 48 sites were closed and the year before that almost 20 shut their doors for good.

Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group have also closed over 1,200 of their sites in recent years.

A spokesperson for NatWest said: "Our customers are using digital banking more than ever before – over 80% of our active current account holders now use our digital services and over 97% of retail accounts with us are now opened online.

"We are also significantly investing in refreshing our network – we expect to invest in excess of £20m in our network across the UK in 2025 to improve customer service, enhance the look and feel of our branches, and reduce the environmental impact of our buildings, as well as continuing to invest in shared solutions like the Post Office and Banking Hubs.

"Like any business, we strive to meet our customers' changing needs and expectations and we’ve been responding to the industry wide shift towards digital services by investing to broaden what customers can do themselves and to offer them greater personalisation."

Full list of NatWest branches closing this year