Newcastle University calls on staff to stop using word 'pet' in inclusive language guide

By Henry Moore

Newcastle University is calling on employees to stop using the regional term of endearment “pet.”

The University has asked its staff to avoid "patronising and gendered terms" like "girls, pet or ladies" in a seven-page guide on inclusive language.

The guide raises concerns from researchers regarding the use “wrong” language that could lead staff and students to feeling demeaned or patronised.

The guide reads: "Language is always evolving, and it is important to be mindful of any trends. Language can also be individualised – what one person finds acceptable; another may find inappropriate in certain contexts."

Under the section titled 'Talking about gender', it suggests addressing colleagues by their names, referring to groups as "friends of colleagues", adding: "Avoid patronising or gendered terms, such as girls, pet, or ladies."

It also suggests avoiding phrases like “man up”, “grow some balls” or “don’t be such a girl”.

The guide continues: "They are incredibly sexist phrases which you may hear in conversation.

"When these are used to address men, they also perpetuate the stereotype that men can’t be emotional, and simultaneously indicate that men are stronger than women."

In a section titled "Talking about gender" the guide also advises staff to avoid sayings like "don't be such a girl", "man up" or "grow some balls."

It continues: “Society often suggests that men can’t express their emotions or be ‘feminine’ in any way.

“This can have a variety of impacts – from suggesting that women are weaker forexpressing their emotions, to the mental health impacts that this can also have on men.

“Be wary of your biases. Feisty, bossy, sassy, cold, dramatic, overambitious… These arewords typically used to describe women in the workplace.

“If you wouldn’t use an adjective to describe a male colleague, reconsider whether you should use it to describe a woman.”