Popstar Chappell Roan blasts ‘creepy behaviour’ from fans after meteoric rise to fame

20 August 2024, 15:56 | Updated: 20 August 2024, 16:05

Outside Lands Music Festival 2024
US singer Chappell Roan has called out "harssment" and "stalking" by fans . Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Popstar Chappell Roan has defended her right to say no to "creepy behaviour" she has been receiving from members of the public.

The singer - whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz - opened up about the repercussions of her rapid rise to stardom.

In 2023 debut album The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess catapulted to number one in the UK chart earlier in the month.

In a TikTok video, she said: "I don't care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever is a normal thing to do to people who are famous, or a little famous, or whatever.

"I don't care that it's normal. I don't care that this crazy type of behaviour comes along with the job, the career, field I've chosen.

"That does not make it OK. That doesn't make it normal.

"Doesn't mean I want it. Doesn't mean that I like it.

"I don't want whatever the f*** you think you're supposed to be entitled to whenever you see a celebrity. I don't give f*** if you think it's selfish of me to say no for a photo or for your time or for a hug.

"That's not normal. That's weird. It's weird how people think you know a person just because you see them online or you listen to the art they make.

"That's f****** weird. I'm allowed to say no to creepy behaviour, OK?"

Chappell Roan at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee
Chappell Roan at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee. Picture: Alamy

In another TikTok video the 26-year-old singer posed a hypothetical question and asked fans if they would yell at a random woman in public or ask her for a photo.

The singer's debut album did not chart upon its release, according to the Official Charts Company, but as her fan base grew it made its way into the UK chart in April 2024.

As well as her breakthrough single Good Luck, Babe, two songs from the album - Hot To Go! and Red Wine Supernova - have entered the UK singles chart as well.

Sir Elton John sent a message of "congratulations" to Roan on Instagram after her album made it to number one, calling it "the meteoric rise of a midwestern princess", while sharing an image of him with the singer, who appeared on the British multi-award winning musician's Rocket Hour podcast.

Olivia Rodrigo GUTS World Tour Kick Off - Palm Desert
Chappell supporting Olivia Rodrigo on the GUTS world tour. Picture: Getty

Six bodies of hostages recovered from Gaza, Israeli military confirms (L-R: Yagev Buchshtab, Haim Perry, Yoram Metzger, Nadav Popplewell, Alexander Dancyg, Avraham Munder)

Six bodies of hostages recovered from Gaza, Israeli military confirms

China's coal-fired Guohua power station, in northern Hebei province

China cuts coal power plant approvals after 2022-23 rise alarmed climate experts

London, England, UK. 29th May, 2024. King CHARLES III is seen leaving Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Credit Image: © Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE!

King Charles to meet families in Southport following fatal attack

Former Stuffhof concentration camp secretary Irmgard Furchner appears in court for the verdict in her trial in Itzehoe, Germany

German court upholds conviction of ex-Nazi concentration camp secretary aged 99

Supporters and relatives of hostages held by Hamas protest in Tel Aviv

Israel recovers bodies of six hostages as Blinken bids to advance ceasefire deal

Stephen Chamberlain

Tributes paid after co-defendant of tech tycoon Mike Lynch dies following car crash as search continues in yacht tragedy
Stephen Chamberlain (left) Mike Lynch (right)

British tech tycoon Mike Lynch's co-defendant dies in hospital after being hit by car days before yacht sunk in Italy
Avoid meetings in ‘racist’ buildings, librarians told as part of £130,000 decolonisation training

Avoid meetings in ‘racist’ buildings, librarians told, as part of £130,000 'critical witness' training
Italian emergency services as search efforts resume

Superyacht captain breaks silence as search resumes for six people still missing after vessel sank during storm
Relatives of hostages held by Hamas and their supporters protest in Tel Aviv

Israeli military recovers bodies of six hostages in Gaza operation

