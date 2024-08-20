‘I accept’: Trump faces backlash after posting AI-generated Taylor Swift images implying presidential endorsement

20 August 2024, 08:15 | Updated: 20 August 2024, 09:02

‘I accept’: Trump faces backlash after posting AI-generated Taylor Swift images implying presidential endorsement. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has posted a series of bizarre deepfakes to social media that include an AI-generated image of pop icon Taylor Swift appearing to endorse his presidential bid.

The image, which was reposted on Sunday, appeared with the caption “I accept!” on his Truth Social platform.

The post has sparked a massive backlash among Swifties - the term given to the popstar's fans - who accused the former president of spreading misinformation.

One of the photos shared by Trump showed the singer appearing to recreate the iconic wartime recruitment poster featuring the singer's face in place of 'Uncle Sam'.

Another depicted Swift's fans wearing t-shirts that read: "Swifties for Trump".

The post appeared with a "satire" label, accompanied by the headline: "Swifties turning to Trump after ISIS foiled Taylor Swift concert".

It comes just hours after Taylor Swift met with the families of a number of Southport attack victims ahead of

The image, which was reposted on Sunday, appeared with the caption “I accept!” on his Truth Social platform. Picture: Truth Social

The pop star's influence is so powerful it's been known to impact entire economies – her Eras Tour boosting US GDP and bringing in £300 million to London during the stretch of UK shows.

Given her sway - particularly among Gen Z followers - an endorsement from the “Shake it Off” hitmaker would likely boost any presidential hopeful's chances.

The pop star is yet to officially endorse any presidential candidate ahead of the 2024 election.

She previously backed President Joe Biden during his 2020 election bid.

Read more: Taylor Swift meets victims and families of Southport attack before Wembley Stadium shows

Read more: 'Democracy must be preserved': Tearful Joe Biden delivers farewell speech - as Kamala makes surprise appearance

Swift’s popularity has already proven powerful where politics are concerned.

Her Instagram post last September, urging her 283m followers to register to vote, resulted in more than 35,000 online sign-ups, according to Vote.org.

According to US news outlet NBC News, two of the images Trump re-posted feature real women who are Trump supporters.

Truth Social was created by Trump to rival X (formerly Twitter), after the ex-president was banned from the platform prior to Elon Musk purchasing the social media brand.

It comes as the Trump agreed to an 'interview' with the X owner which was livestreamed over the weekend.

The music megastar met some of the victims and their loved ones ahead of her show at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

Last month, an armed knifeman attacked a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside seaside town leaving three girls dead.

Around 25 youngsters were believed to have been taking part in the event when the horror unfolded.

