20 August 2024, 06:07 | Updated: 20 August 2024, 07:13

'Democracy must be preserved': Tearful Joe Biden delivers farewell speech - as Kamala makes surprise appearance

By Danielle de Wolfe

President Joe Biden has told Americans to "preserve democracy" in his tearful farewell speech at the Democratic National Convention.

The US President took to the stage in Chicago to deliver his poignant farewell speech on Monday night, with Biden warning that his party is "in a battle for the very soul of America".

Wiping tears from his eyes as chants of "we love Joe" rung out across the convention centre, Biden stood for more than four minutes in order for the applause to die down.

"We must save democracy in 2020, and we must save it again in 2024," Biden said from the lectern. "It's that simple, it's that serious, and it's in your hands."

The night also saw a surprise appearance from Vice President Kamala Harris, with former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who lost against Donald Trump in 2016, also taking to the stage to deliver a rousing speech

Touching on Biden's successor during the speech, Clinton said Harris was poised to finally find herself "on the other side of that glass ceiling" as America's first female president.

As part of the four day event, Vice President Kamala Harris will be formally confirmed as the party's presidential.

President Joe Biden delivers the keynote address at the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
President Joe Biden delivers the keynote address at the Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
President Biden speaks during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
President Biden speaks during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Mr Biden touched on his legacy as part of the rousing speech, highlighting the government's track record of dealing with Covid, as well as ongoing international conflicts - a nod to his own military background.

"Donald Trump will refuse to accept the election result if he loses again, just think about that," Biden said, pausing silently as the captive arena watched on.

It was a speech that wasn't without its humour, as Biden told the crowd: "I was told I was too young to be in the senate yet - and I'm too old to be president."

As Biden's speech continued, the crowd's chants of "thank you, Joe" rang out, with Biden adding: "Thank you, Kamala too."

Joining Biden on the stage as part of the first day of the convention, Harris said: "This is going to be a great week and I want to kick us off by celebrating our incredible president Joe Biden."

Speaking to Mr Biden directly, she added: "Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation and for all you continue to do.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden wave during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden wave during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Describing his time in the White House as the "most extraordinary four years of progress ever," Biden used the speech to reflect on how "proud" he was of gun reforms and his desire to ban assault weapons.

He added that he had passed the "most significant climate law in the history of mankind" and made going to college "a hell of a lot more affordable".

Thanking his daughter, Ashley Biden, for her introduction, he also praised his wife, Jill Biden, for her continued support, adding that she still leaves him "breathless and speechless".

During his speech, Biden recalled the moment he decided to run for president.

Reflecting on the riots in Charlottesville, which took place in 2017, he said: "I ran for president in 2020 because of what I saw."

President Biden wipes a tear with his daughter Ashley during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
President Biden wipes a tear with his daughter Ashley during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Signing off, Biden's rally cry of "We're the United States of America!" rung out.

"God bless you all! And may God protect our troops," he signed off.

It comes as former President Donald Trump posted deepfake images of Swift, Harris and Musk to X appearing to show support for the presidential candidate.

The AI-made images Trump shared over the weekend depict a series of smiling women in “Swifties for Trump” T-shirts - a manufactured image that many called out for being "fake news".

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

