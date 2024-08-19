Taylor Swift meets victims and families of Southport attack before Wembley Stadium shows

19 August 2024, 15:14 | Updated: 19 August 2024, 15:54

Taylor Swift performing at Wembley Stadium
Taylor Swift performing at Wembley Stadium. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Taylor Swift has met with the families of some of the victims of the Southport stabbing attack.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The music megastar met some of the victims and their loved ones ahead of her show at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

Last month, an armed knifeman attacked a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside seaside town leaving three girls dead.

Around 25 youngsters were believed to have been taking part in the event when the horror unfolded.

The killings sparked riots across towns and cities in the UK.

The Anti-Hero singer is performing for five nights at Wembley for the final dates of the European leg of her sold-out Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift fans arrive outside Wembley Stadium ahead of her show
Taylor Swift fans arrive outside Wembley Stadium ahead of her show. Picture: Alamy

It is believed Swift reached out in private.

The day after the attack took place, she wrote on social media: "The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously and I'm just completely in shock.

"The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders.

"These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."

Read more: Brit tech tycoon Mike Lynch 'missing' after superyacht Bayesian sank in ‘tornado’ off Sicily

Read more: One dead and six missing as British-flagged yacht sinks after being 'hit by tornado' in Italy

The three girls killed in the Southport stabbing attack are Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar
The three girls killed in the Southport stabbing attack are Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar. Picture: Handout

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Venezuela's Daniela Greluis Larreal Chirinos has been found dead in Las Vegas

Five time Olympic cyclist found dead in Las Vegas apartment after 'choking to death' on food

The street after a bomb explosion in Tel Aviv, Israel

Palestinian militant groups claim bombing in Tel Aviv

Phil Donahue (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

US daytime talk show pioneer Phil Donahue dies aged 88

Marjolein Robertson

Three men faint and nine 'walk out' of Edinburgh Fringe show after it 'triggers audience'

Central Bank leaders will meet in Jackson Hole as the US economy bounces back.

US Economy's Astounding Two-Week Recovery: All Eyes on Jackson Hole for Central Bank Insights

Donna Conniff, of Alford Court in Hartlepool, was identified from CCTV

Mum-of-six who threw brick at police jailed as more appear in court over riots

Tech tycoon Mike Lynch is among those missing after a yacht sank off the coast of Sicily

Brit tech tycoon Mike Lynch 'missing' after superyacht Bayesian sank in ‘tornado’ off Sicily

Anthony Blinken arrives in Israel

US Secretary of State arrives in Israel in latest efforts to secure Gaza ceasefire deal

The boat capsized at around 5am on Monday morning off the port of Porticello (Alamy/PA)

One dead and six missing after boat carrying UK tourists sinks off Sicily

A sailboat believed to be carrying foreign tourists capsized and sank off Sicily in bad weather.

'I held her with all my strength': Brit mother reveals how she saved her baby as superyacht sank in tornado off Sicily

Traffic Jam with stationary traffic on a motorway in the UK with people walking on the road

Bank holiday gridlock: Drivers prepare for bumper-to-bumper traffic with roads set to be 'busiest in a decade'

The blue supermoon on Sunday evening

Rare blue supermoon to light up sky with 'enhanced' sun to make view even better - when and where to see it

Russian soldiers fire towards Ukrainian positions (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service photo via AP)

Ukrainian officials order evacuation of families with children from Pokrovsk

Election 2024 Harris

US Democrats open convention transformed by Kamala Harris’ ascendance

Election 2024 DNC

Favourable views of Kamala Harris increasing ahead of party convention – poll

A woman died in the attack at a property in Barnard Road in the Gorton area near Longsight

Woman dead and girl, 17, critical after triple stabbing in Manchester

Latest News

See more Latest News

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice were partnered on the 2023 season of Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing probe into Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice row to announce findings ‘within days’
Strong winds and torrential rain are set to sweep the UK

Exact areas to be hit by 78mph winds and torrential downpours as remnants of Hurricane Ernesto to sweep UK
A Royal Mail postman UK emptying mail from a mailbox, with his red Royal Mail van, York, Yorkshire UK

Delivery couriers now ‘more popular than posties’ thanks to second-hand online shopping

A World Food Programme truck backs up to a UN helicopter in Yida camp, South Sudan (Mackenzie Knowles-Coursin/AP)

UN says a record number of aid workers were killed in 2023

One child strip searched every 14 hours report reveals, as minister admits police searches 'taking place in chicken shops'

One child strip searched every 14 hours as commissioner says police searches 'taking place in chicken shops'
A sailboat believed to be carrying foreign tourists capsized and sank off Sicily in bad weather.

One dead and six missing as British-flagged yacht sinks after being 'hit by tornado' in Italy
The destruction of a key bridge in Russia’s Kursk region (Ukrainian Armed Force via AP)

Ukrainian president says push into Russian Kursk region is to create buffer zone

A blue sheet covers a stone pillar on which graffiti was found at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo (Kyodo News via AP)

Japanese shrine that honours war dead is vandalised again

Part of the A53 was closed on Sunday night.

Five motorcyclists die in two horror crashes on major road less than an hour apart

Hairdresser Kaydell Brown died after travelling to Turkey for surgery

British mother-of-two dies after travelling to Turkey for ‘Brazilian bum lift’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry 'should apologise for slave trade' say Colombian residents of South America's first 'free town'
The King is to axe the Duke of York's security team

King axes disgraced Duke's security team as pressure mounts on Prince Andrew to leave Royal Lodge mansion
Harry and Meghan on their Colombia trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle guarded by ‘immense’ security detail as they visit school on second day of Colombia tour

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit