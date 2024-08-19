Taylor Swift meets victims and families of Southport attack before Wembley Stadium shows

Taylor Swift performing at Wembley Stadium. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Taylor Swift has met with the families of some of the victims of the Southport stabbing attack.

The music megastar met some of the victims and their loved ones ahead of her show at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

Last month, an armed knifeman attacked a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside seaside town leaving three girls dead.

Around 25 youngsters were believed to have been taking part in the event when the horror unfolded.

The killings sparked riots across towns and cities in the UK.

The Anti-Hero singer is performing for five nights at Wembley for the final dates of the European leg of her sold-out Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift fans arrive outside Wembley Stadium ahead of her show. Picture: Alamy

It is believed Swift reached out in private.

The day after the attack took place, she wrote on social media: "The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously and I'm just completely in shock.

"The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders.

"These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."

