'Number of casualties' after helicopter crashes into building in Ireland

30 July 2024, 19:37

Police say there are a number of casualties after a helicopter crashed into a building in Ireland
By Will Conroy

Police say there are a number of casualties after a helicopter crashed into a building in Ireland.

The incident happened in Co Westmeath near the village of Killucan at approximately 3.30pm on Tuesday, Irish police said.

Emergency services arrived at the scene with images indicating the helicopter crashed into a farm building.

Acting chief fire officer with Westmeath Fire and Rescue Service Pat Hunt said there were "a number of casualties".

"We understand that it's an incident involving a helicopter crashing into a building in the Joristown Upper townland in Killucan, Co Westmeath," he told Midlands 103 radio station.

He added: "All the principal response agencies are mobilising to the scene: An Garda Siochana, the ambulance service and ourselves.

"What we can understand is that there are a number of casualties involved, but again, we cannot at this stage confirm the number."

The Irish Air Accident Investigation Unit reportedly deployed a team of inspectors to the site of the single-engine helicopter crash.

A local Hurling club has cancelled all training for Tuesday evening.

Daryl Kennedy, Secretary of Raharney Hurling Club, said the GAA club sits next to the entrance of the farm.

"Myself and the chairperson decided to pull all training due to the incident next door," he said.

Killucan is approximately 15 kilometres from Mullingar.

Speaking to Irish broadcaster RTÉ News, Mayor of Mullingar-Kinnegad Municipal District Ken Glynn described the incident as "shocking and tragic".

"I'm surprised and shocked, it's not something you would expect to hear in your own locality," Mr Glynn said.

He said his thoughts and prayers are with the families of those involved in the incident and it was a difficult scene for the emergency services to attend.

Fr Stan Deegan, parish priest of St Brigid's Church in Raharney, told RTÉ News he was "shocked to hear the news".

"Whoever the people are who are involved in the incident, and wherever they are from, I hope and pray that life will be spared," he said.

"It is a serious event, and you would worry for the families involved.

"The local community is a very hospitable one, with a good community spirit, and the people here would respond to local needs."

