Swifties for Southport: Fans raise more than £100k for knife attack victims and plan to send friendship bracelets to hospital

30 July 2024

Taylor Swift fans are raising money for the victims of the knife attack
Picture: Alamy/Getty/Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Taylor Swift fans have raised thousands for the victims of the Southport knife attack and are hoping to send friendship bracelets to Alder Hey hospital.

Three children were killed and eight others injured in the attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on Monday - with five of the victims remaining in critical condition.

Fans of the pop star have since come together to help raise money for Alder Hey Children's Hospital, where the victims are being treated.

A fundraiser surpassed £100,000 on Tuesday afternoon, with more than 7,000 people having donated to the cause.

Organisers, from the Taylor Swift UK & EU group on Facebook, also shared plans to donate friendship bracelets to those being treated.

Taylor Swift fans have come out in support of the victims.
Taylor Swift fans have come out in support of the victims. Picture: Getty

A post on the JustGiving page said: "We are working with Alder Hey Children’s Hospital to help raise money for the families affected by the tragedy in Southport, and raising funeral funds for the young swifties who have tragically passed.

"Every donation through this link goes directly to the verified charity below, which will in turn help make a difference to those impacted in a time of great sadness.

"Forever and always, thank you."

Writing in the Facebook group, the organisers said: "Following the news of the children attacked at the Taylor Swift event in Southport today, we will be working together to send gifts to the children in the hospital.

"If you run a swiftie business and can donate or sell anything very cheap to us to include in our gift parcels please contact me asap.

"We are also taking donation via paypal which I'll link in the comments. Myself, Molly and Holly from the admin team will be leading the charge. Thank you."

Swift's statement on the incident.
Swift's statement on the incident. Picture: Alamy

Another fundraiser has helped raise a further £1,000 in support of the victims and their families while a third was set up for Alice Aguiar - the first child victim named.

It comes after Swift shared a statement on Tuesday morning addressing the incident.

"The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I'm just completely in shock..." she said.

"The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders.

"These were just little kids at a dance class.

"I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."

Forensic officers on Hart Street in Southport, Merseyside after the attack
Forensic officers on Hart Street in Southport, Merseyside after the attack. Picture: Alamy

Police confirmed the death of the third child on Tuesday afternoon, saying: "Sadly we can confirm that a third child has passed away as a result of injuries sustained in a knife attack in Southport yesterday morning, Monday 29 July.

"The nine-year-old girl died in hospital in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, 30 July.

"We can confirm that the children who died yesterday were girls aged six and seven years.

"Eight other children suffered stab wounds sustained during the attack, and five of them are in a critical condition.

"Two adults are also in a critical condition after being injured during the incident.

"Our specialist Family Liaison Officers are providing support to the families at this terrible time.

"Yesterday, officers arrested a 17-year-old male from Banks and he remains in police custody.

"A name has been shared on social media in connection with the suspect in the incident in Southport.  This name is incorrect and we would urge people not to speculate on details of the incident while the investigation is ongoing.

"This incident is not currently being treated as terror-related and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it."

Anyone who witnessed anything, or who has information that could help the investigation has been urged to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

