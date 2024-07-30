Live

Tragedy at the holiday camp: Two children dead and nine injured after knifeman launches rampage at dance class

30 July 2024, 07:25

Two children were killed and nine more people are injured
Two children were killed and nine more people are injured. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Two children have been killed and nine more injured, along with two adults who were trying to protect them in a stabbing attack in Southport, with a 17-year-old boy arrested.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Six of the children hurt are in a critical condition in hospital, along with both of the two adults.

Police said they are not treating the "ferocious" attack as terror-related, but that they were still unclear on the motive.

Officers said in a press conference on Monday that the 17-year-old suspect had been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Follow our live coverage below

Two children have died in a stabbing attack in Southport. Nine more are injured, and two adults are also badly hurt.

  • Two children, has died after a knifeman launched an attack in Southport
  • The attack, which took place at a holiday club, has also left nine hurt. Six of those children are in a critical condition
  • Two adults are also in a critical condition
  • A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and a knife has been seized at the scene
  • Police do not think the attack was terror-related
  • ‘Critical police incident’ declared, as Alder Hey children's hospital also declare major incident

Video shows individual pacing in front of Southport house which was later raided by police

Video footage obtained by ITV shows an individual pacing in front of a house that was later raided by police in Southport. 

It was taken around 20 minutes before the attack at the Taylor Swift-themed dance class, Paul Brand reports.

Kieran Kelly

Keir Starmer to visit Southport, Chancellor tells LBC

The Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, has been reacting to the stabbings in Southport yesterday while speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

“What happened in Southport yesterday was beyond the worst nightmare of any parent,” Ms Reeves told Nick.

“I know that the Home Secretary is already in or on her way to Southport and I’m sure the Prime Minister will also be going there to share his condolences and also offer support to those families who are facing incredibly anxious hours and days ahead with their children in critical conditions. 

“Can I also just say a huge thank you to our emergency services, to our police and also to the hospital workers…who are dealing with the aftermath of this terrible tragedy. 

“Our heart goes out to everybody affected by these terrible events.”

Kieran Kelly

Pictured: Hero businessman stabbed in leg while trying to save Southport children

A heroic businessman was stabbed in the leg while trying to save children from the Southport stabbing attack on Monday.

Jonathan Hayes, 63, was wounded while running to disarm the attacker who killed two children and injured nine more, as well as two adults in the Merseyside town.

His wife Helen said that despite his heroics her husband regrets not being able to do more to stop the "ferocious" attack.

Six of the children were critically injured in the attack, as well as the two adults. A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with the attack.

Helen said that her husband had reacted after hearing the children in extreme distress. His office is across the landing from the dance studio where the attack took place during a Taylor Swift-themed event.

Read more here.

Kieran Kelly

Crime experts give their take on what may have motivated yesterday's attack

Dr Ruth Tully, a forensic psychologist, and Peter Williams, a senior lecturer in policing, spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast about the incident this morning. 

They get into why the incident is not being treated as terror-related and what might be the motive behind yesterday's stabbings 

Kieran Kelly

What we know so far

Teenage boy detained and knife seized

Armed police detained a 17-year-old boy and seized a knife after several people were injured.

They said he had been taken to a police station.

Locals told to keep windows and doors locked

Local social media and WhatsApp groups quickly lit up with warnings about the threats. 

One woman told local paper the Liverpool Echo that soon after the attack "messages started to go around the local WhatsApp groups, saying 'lock your windows, lock your doors'".

Taylor Swift-themed summer holiday club

The children were attending a Taylor Swift event at a dance school when a 17-year-old with a knife walked into the premises and started to attack, police confirmed.

Read more here.

Kieran Kelly

Welcome back to our live coverage

Good morning and welcome back to our live coverage. 

Kieran Kelly

Local worker recounts horror attack

Emma Longman, who works near the scene of the attack, described the confusion she felt as the news came in.

"[Initially] we didn’t know what was going on," she told the BBC.

"We could hear the police outside, we thought maybe it was a road accident.

"The son of one of our support workers was in a different holiday club, she got a phone call saying to go and pick him up.

"I felt really panicked, we didn't know what was going on. Everyone was a bit on edge and scared.

"When we found out it was a stabbing we thought ‘oh my god, are they still out there?’"

Henry Moore

Southport FC cancels game

Southport FC has cancelled tomorrow's game against Morecambe following today's brutal attack.

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Southport FC are with those affected and we extend our deepest condolences to all those impacted," a statement said. 

The club will instead offer an open lounge for those in need of support.

Henry Moore

Starmer says 'whole country deeply shocked' by attack

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has issued a new statement, saying that the whole country is "deeply shocked" by the attack in Southport.

He added: "I know I speak for everybody in the whole country in saying our thoughts and condolences are with the victims, their families, their friends and the wider community," he adds. 

"It's almost impossible to imagine the grief that they're going through and the trauma that they are going through."

Henry Moore

Liverpool FC legend 'sickend' by Southport attack

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen has said he is "sickened" by the attack in Southport today.

Taking to X, he said: "I just can’t find the words. I’m literally sickened by the world we live in.

"By the country we live in. Every F****** day something happens that makes my stomach churn.

"And today is a new low. I’m praying for everyone involved in the shocking events in #Southport."

Henry Moore

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jonathan Hayes was stabbed in the leg

Pictured: Hero businessman stabbed in leg while trying to save Southport children after hearing screams from office

Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and former president Donald Trump

Trump says he will ‘probably’ debate with vice president Harris

People leave for work in the morning holding umbrellas

Multiple landslides leave dozens dead and missing in southern India

Exclusive
Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris most popular Presidential candidate with UK voters

The migrant boat made its way down freshwater canals to the English Channel

Watch: ‘This is for Rishi Sunak’, migrant says, as dinghy moves down freshwater canals unobstructed by French police

Eudine, six, was last seen in south east London

‘Urgent’ search for missing six-year-old girl in south east London as police release footage of her roaming street alone

APTOPIX Venezuela Election

Venezuelan opposition says it has proof of election victory

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the town of Majdal Sham after a rocket attack in Golan Heights

Netanyahu vows retaliation against Hezbollah after weekend strike kills 12 children

Matt Richards won silver in the men’s 200m Freestyle Final on day three

‘I thought I finished first’: Matt Richards wins silver in nail-biting freestyle race

People protest the official election results declaring President Nicolas Maduro the winner of the presidential election, the day after the vote in Caracas

Protests as Maduro declared winner of Venezuela’s disputed presidential election

Adam Peaty lost out on the gold by 0.02 seconds.

Olympic star Adam Peaty breaks silence after testing positive for Covid

Election 2024 Trump Shooting Congress

Trump to be interviewed as part of FBI probe into assassination attempt

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, right, shakes hands with Penny Pritzker, left, former US Commerce Secretary

US will send 1.7 billion dollars in military aid to Ukraine

The UK is set to scorch in 30 degrees on Tuesday before thunderstorms and 3.5 inches of rain bring temperatures crashing back down on Thursday.

UK set to scorch in 30 degrees before thunderstorms bring 3.5in rain on Thursday

People stand near an improvised memorial to Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and others who died in a plane crash with him last year, near the Kremlin, in Moscow

Dozens of Russian Wagner fighters killed in Mali ambush

Members of the Druze minority attend a memorial ceremony for children and teenagers killed in a rocket strike at a soccer field over the weekend in the village of Majdal Shams, in the Israeli-annexed

Netanyahu vows retaliation against Hezbollah after strike that killed 12

Latest News

See more Latest News

King Charles branded the attack "utterly horrific"

King Charles issues statement in wake of ‘utterly horrific’ Southport attack

Protesters wave Israeli national flags in support of soldiers being questioned for detainee abuse, outside of the Sde Teiman military base

Israel detains soldiers over ‘abuse’ of detainee at shadowy military facility

Greater Manchester Police have been under increased pressure following an incident at Manchester Airport

Eight officers suspended by Greater Manchester Police following report of alleged racial discrimination
Queues Build Up At Dover As Families Head To The Continent For Summer Holidays

French Border control at Dover to be expanded ahead of new EU rules

Emergency services rushed a street in Southport at around midday following reports of stabbing

Two children killed, six critical alongside two heroic adults after boy, 17, launched knife rampage in Southport
A ban on puberty blockers introduced by the Conservative government with emergency legislation was lawful, the High Court has ruled.

Emergency ban on puberty blockers introduced by previous UK government was lawful, High Court rules
The Elgin Marbles, also known as the Parthenon Sculptures, were removed by Lord Elgin from occupied Athens in the early 19th century when he was the British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire.

Labour hints at backing for sending Elgin Marbles on long-term loan to Greece

Police have cordoned off a housing estate in Banks, around four miles north of Southport.

Police cordon off housing estate just 15 minutes from Southport stabbing scene

The Eiffel Tower at dusk

Vandalism hits communication lines in France during Paris Olympics

Dr Sarah Traxler, Planned Parenthood North Central States’ chief medical officer, poses for a photo in the ultrasound room at the Planned Parenthood clinic

Six-week abortion ban comes into force in Iowa

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry has said he won't bring Meghan back to the UK because of safety fears

Prince Harry says he 'won't bring' Meghan back to 'dangerous' UK over safety fears

Queen Mary

Queen Mary mowed down by electric scooter during Royal meet and greet with fans in Greenland
The Royal Family plans to purchase two new aircraft with the extra cash.

Royal Family to receive extra £45 million of public money amid soaring Crown Estate profits

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit