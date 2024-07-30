Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Tragedy at the holiday camp: Two children dead and nine injured after knifeman launches rampage at dance class
30 July 2024, 07:25
Two children have been killed and nine more injured, along with two adults who were trying to protect them in a stabbing attack in Southport, with a 17-year-old boy arrested.
Six of the children hurt are in a critical condition in hospital, along with both of the two adults.
Police said they are not treating the "ferocious" attack as terror-related, but that they were still unclear on the motive.
Officers said in a press conference on Monday that the 17-year-old suspect had been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
Video shows individual pacing in front of Southport house which was later raided by police
Video footage obtained by ITV shows an individual pacing in front of a house that was later raided by police in Southport.
It was taken around 20 minutes before the attack at the Taylor Swift-themed dance class, Paul Brand reports.
Keir Starmer to visit Southport, Chancellor tells LBC
The Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, has been reacting to the stabbings in Southport yesterday while speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.
“What happened in Southport yesterday was beyond the worst nightmare of any parent,” Ms Reeves told Nick.
“I know that the Home Secretary is already in or on her way to Southport and I’m sure the Prime Minister will also be going there to share his condolences and also offer support to those families who are facing incredibly anxious hours and days ahead with their children in critical conditions.
“Can I also just say a huge thank you to our emergency services, to our police and also to the hospital workers…who are dealing with the aftermath of this terrible tragedy.
“Our heart goes out to everybody affected by these terrible events.”
Pictured: Hero businessman stabbed in leg while trying to save Southport children
A heroic businessman was stabbed in the leg while trying to save children from the Southport stabbing attack on Monday.
Jonathan Hayes, 63, was wounded while running to disarm the attacker who killed two children and injured nine more, as well as two adults in the Merseyside town.
His wife Helen said that despite his heroics her husband regrets not being able to do more to stop the "ferocious" attack.
Six of the children were critically injured in the attack, as well as the two adults. A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with the attack.
Helen said that her husband had reacted after hearing the children in extreme distress. His office is across the landing from the dance studio where the attack took place during a Taylor Swift-themed event.
Read more here.
Crime experts give their take on what may have motivated yesterday's attack
Dr Ruth Tully, a forensic psychologist, and Peter Williams, a senior lecturer in policing, spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast about the incident this morning.
They get into why the incident is not being treated as terror-related and what might be the motive behind yesterday's stabbings
Local worker recounts horror attack
Emma Longman, who works near the scene of the attack, described the confusion she felt as the news came in.
"[Initially] we didn’t know what was going on," she told the BBC.
"We could hear the police outside, we thought maybe it was a road accident.
"The son of one of our support workers was in a different holiday club, she got a phone call saying to go and pick him up.
"I felt really panicked, we didn't know what was going on. Everyone was a bit on edge and scared.
"When we found out it was a stabbing we thought ‘oh my god, are they still out there?’"
Southport FC cancels game
Southport FC has cancelled tomorrow's game against Morecambe following today's brutal attack.
"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Southport FC are with those affected and we extend our deepest condolences to all those impacted," a statement said.
The club will instead offer an open lounge for those in need of support.
Starmer says 'whole country deeply shocked' by attack
Prime Minister Keir Starmer has issued a new statement, saying that the whole country is "deeply shocked" by the attack in Southport.
He added: "I know I speak for everybody in the whole country in saying our thoughts and condolences are with the victims, their families, their friends and the wider community," he adds.
"It's almost impossible to imagine the grief that they're going through and the trauma that they are going through."
Liverpool FC legend 'sickend' by Southport attack
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen has said he is "sickened" by the attack in Southport today.
Taking to X, he said: "I just can’t find the words. I’m literally sickened by the world we live in.
"By the country we live in. Every F****** day something happens that makes my stomach churn.
"And today is a new low. I’m praying for everyone involved in the shocking events in #Southport."