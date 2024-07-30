Live

Tragedy at the holiday camp: Two children dead and nine injured after knifeman launches rampage at dance class

Two children were killed and nine more people are injured. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Two children have been killed and nine more injured, along with two adults who were trying to protect them in a stabbing attack in Southport, with a 17-year-old boy arrested.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Six of the children hurt are in a critical condition in hospital, along with both of the two adults.

Police said they are not treating the "ferocious" attack as terror-related, but that they were still unclear on the motive.

Officers said in a press conference on Monday that the 17-year-old suspect had been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Follow our live coverage below