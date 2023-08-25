Paedo teacher has day release revoked for secret 'trysts' with prison lover after she was jailed for sex with student

Kandice Barber, 36, was jailed for six years and two months for the vile acts. Picture: Police Issue/Social Media

By Chay Quinn

A female paedophile teacher who abused one of her students in a field has been recalled to prison after flouting release conditions in romps with her prison lover.

Kandice Barber was jailed for sending explicit pictures to a 15-year-old and then having sex with the child in a field and has since struck up a relationship with fraudster Jay Delaney inside an open women's prison, according to the Daily Mail.

Barber, 37, was dumped by her previous partner despite the pair having remained together during her trial and the opening months of her sentence.

She has reportedly told her friends that she is in love with Delaney before she was released on a temporary license to undertake work in London.

Kandice Barber has struck up a relationship with fraudster Jay Delaney inside an open women's prison. Picture: Social Media

But the pair have no had their day release revoked after they used their work privileges to organise suspected trysts.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: 'We are investigating these photographs and the prisoners involved have been suspended from release on temporary licence.'Prisoners found breaking the rules will be punished.'

The pair are reported to have been meeting on the way to Kandice's job in Hounslow and even posed for selfies on the street.

A source told the Sun that the pair have been seen canoodling illicitly and have been trying to squeezee in romantic walks during their release

They said: "Kandice is only allowed out to go to work - but she and her new partner have been meeting up in secret.

"They've been meeting up on her way to work and her way home.

"It's frustrating that she's still in prison but they're now meeting up for, you know, 'time together' shall we say.

"They've been taking pictures together and talking about their future together."

The pair are staying at East Sutton Park Women's Open Prison, near Maidstone in Kent, and are have reportedly been together for as many as seven months.