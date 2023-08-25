Paedo teacher has day release revoked for secret 'trysts' with prison lover after she was jailed for sex with student

25 August 2023, 18:43 | Updated: 25 August 2023, 18:48

Kandice Barber, 36, was jailed for six years and two months for the vile acts
Kandice Barber, 36, was jailed for six years and two months for the vile acts. Picture: Police Issue/Social Media

By Chay Quinn

A female paedophile teacher who abused one of her students in a field has been recalled to prison after flouting release conditions in romps with her prison lover.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kandice Barber was jailed for sending explicit pictures to a 15-year-old and then having sex with the child in a field and has since struck up a relationship with fraudster Jay Delaney inside an open women's prison, according to the Daily Mail.

Barber, 37, was dumped by her previous partner despite the pair having remained together during her trial and the opening months of her sentence.

Read: Global paedophile ring busted two years after key member murdered two FBI agents in shootout

She has reportedly told her friends that she is in love with Delaney before she was released on a temporary license to undertake work in London.

Kandice Barber has struck up a relationship with fraudster Jay Delaney inside an open women's prison
Kandice Barber has struck up a relationship with fraudster Jay Delaney inside an open women's prison. Picture: Social Media

But the pair have no had their day release revoked after they used their work privileges to organise suspected trysts.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: 'We are investigating these photographs and the prisoners involved have been suspended from release on temporary licence.'Prisoners found breaking the rules will be punished.'

The pair are reported to have been meeting on the way to Kandice's job in Hounslow and even posed for selfies on the street.

A source told the Sun that the pair have been seen canoodling illicitly and have been trying to squeezee in romantic walks during their release

They said: "Kandice is only allowed out to go to work - but she and her new partner have been meeting up in secret.

"They've been meeting up on her way to work and her way home.

"It's frustrating that she's still in prison but they're now meeting up for, you know, 'time together' shall we say.

"They've been taking pictures together and talking about their future together."

The pair are staying at East Sutton Park Women's Open Prison, near Maidstone in Kent, and are have reportedly been together for as many as seven months.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Alec Baldwin

Killed US marine’s family plans to refile lawsuit against Alec Baldwin

Mug shot of former US president Donald Trump

Trump and all 18 co-defendants in Georgia election case meet surrender deadline

Ms Moulds speaks tearfully outside court after she was cleared over the video, right

Teacher slams RSPCA after being cleared of animal cruelty over footage of her punching and kicking horse

The crashed jet

Kremlin denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Wagner Group leader

Devastation left by the storm in Kent County, Michigan

At least five people dead after Michigan storms down trees and power lines

A missing person flyer on the door of a business in a shopping centre in Lahaina

Maui County releases names of 388 people still missing after deadly wildfire

Breaking
Hartwig Fischer has stepped down as the British Museum's director with immediate effect

British Museum director Hartwig Fischer to step down with immediate effect amid scandal of stolen artefacts

Parents of Takayo Nembhard, who was stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival in 2022 want more public trauma kits

Rapper's parents call for more public bleed kits after son stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival

Exclusive
Takayo Nembhard's parents are appealing for people to come forward with information

'You won’t get away with this forever': Rapper's parents urge people to come forward a year on from Notting Hill death

Three-time WWE world champion Bray Wyatt has died at the age of 36

Tributes paid to WWE star Bray Wyatt after his death aged just 36

Severe Weather

Hundreds without power as 75mph storm hits Michigan

Moulds was filmed striking Bruce the pony

Former teacher and huntswoman cleared of animal cruelty after being filmed punching and kicking a horse

Lucy Letby was found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill others.

'She was so nice': Couple who wanted Lucy Letby to be their baby's godmother now think she tried to kill him

Michael Smith needed stitches in his lower lip after the attack

Couple making their way home from Black Pride fall victim to homophobic attack in south London

Begg was saved by an off duty doctor as he was attacked by a great white shark

Surfer suffers massive blood loss in 30 second fight with great white shark as he's saved by off-duty doctor on the beach
Biden and Harris

Biden to meet King family on the 60th anniversary of March on Washington

Latest News

See more Latest News

The fire in Greece

Rescuers in Greece find body, raising wildfires death toll to 21

Irfaan Ali

Guyana leader demands slavery reparations ahead of plantation apology

Luis Rubiales

Spanish football president refuses to resign over kiss row

Moscow has denied being behind the plane crash that killed Prigozhin. Bottom right, wreckage is removed from the crash site

'Absolute lies': Kremlin denies giving order to kill Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin

Nicolas Sarkozy and Muammar Gaddafi

Ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy faces trial over Libya financing for 2007 campaign

The officer was helping a man in distress on the rail line at Balderton near Newark

Police officer in serious condition after being hit by train while trying to rescue 'distressed' man from rail track
Luis Rubiales has refused to stand down.

Spanish FA boss Luis Rubiales refuses to quit blaming 'false feminism' amid outrage over World Cup kiss
Diana's death will be treated sensitively, an executive producer on The Crown has vowed

Princess Diana's death scene in The Crown will be treated with 'sensitivity' after photos of paparazzi chase recreation
The twin brothers, Alexander on left and Robert on right, were convicted after the death of Mr Parsons.

Driver who hit and killed cyclist, 63, then hid his body before confessing to girlfriend jailed for 12 years
Donald 'Prentice' Patience was found dead at a property in Bury

Murder probe as man stabbed to death after burglars broke in to steal family’s £1,000 labradoodle

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry will return to the UK to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen's death.

Meghan to join Harry at Invictus Games amid claims she won't be in UK for first anniversary of Queen's death
Prince Andrew is trying to win back his taxpayer funded security

Prince Andrew tries to win back £3m-a-year taxpayer funded protection after winning Priti Patel's support
Harry will return to the UK to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen's death.

Harry to return to the UK ahead of first anniversary of the late Queen's death - 'but won't be joined by Meghan'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien on Donald Trump mugshot

'You realise how fragile stability is': James O'Brien brands Donald Trump 'depraved' after his fourth mugshot is revealed
ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

Exam results

Equation sheets given to GCSE cohort in attempt lessen reduced grade inflation blow, schools minister says
Shelagh Fogarty

'It felt like alcoholism': Comedian Mark Watson's three year affair confession prompts caller to discuss infidelity
Kemi and Liz Truss

'Kemi Badenoch has adopted Truss' strategy', says James O'Brien as UK negotiates India trade deal
Crime commentator on Adam Provan

Internal review of rapist ex-Met officer is the equivalent of 'marking your own homework', says crime commentator
Caller criticises "useless" degrees

Caller claims people studying 'useless' degrees should not attend university

Shelagh caller on expensive university fees

'We're going to use lose talent': Irate caller criticises expensive student fees saying 'it's not worth it' for minimum wage jobs
Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak if he implements new law to force criminals to appear in court

Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak on law forcing offenders to face victims' families in court
Education Secretary discuss new Eton free schools on LBC

‘Bailed out by Eton’: Education Secretary discusses new free schools with Tom Swarbrick

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit