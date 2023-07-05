Murder investigation underway after 'moped driver shot by man on e-scooter' in north London

By Kieran Kelly

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot in Haringey, north London.

Police rushed to the scene on Constable Crescent following reports of an injured man. A man, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers believe the victim was travelling on a moped when he was shot by a suspect on an e-scooter on Stamford Road, which is near Constable Crescent.

Police have described the rider of the e-scooter as a black man in his late teens/early twenties.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams, Specialist Crime North said: "My thoughts are with the family and friends of this young man who has lost his life in devastating circumstances.

"This incident was even more shocking given it took place on a residential street in broad daylight."

My officers have been working around the clock to establish was has happened and we will do everything in our power to identify the individual responsible and ensure they are brought to justice.

"While we carry out various inquiries I would appeal to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist this investigation to come forward.

"No detail is too small and if you don’t feel comfortable speaking to police you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”No arrests have been made yet."

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, lead for policing in Haringey, added: “My colleagues and I are truly saddened by the news of another young life lost on our borough, and I know this is a sentiment shared by the wider community who will also have justified concerns about the incident.

"I want to reassure those living in Haringey that the investigation team are working diligently to find out what happened and identify the person responsible.

"Local officers will be assisting detectives by carrying out reassurance patrols in the area over the coming days. Please engage with officers and speak to them about your concerns or to pass on information that could assist with the investigation."

Police ask any witnesses or those with material that could assist them to call 101 ref CAD 5678/3 Jul.