Post Office compensation should be paid by August, minister says, as 130 more victims come forward

10 January 2024, 08:16 | Updated: 10 January 2024, 08:22

Post Office minister Philip Hollinrake
Post Office minister Philip Hollinrake. Picture: LBC/Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

All victims in the Post Office Horizon scandal should receive their compensation payments by August, the post office minister has told LBC.

The Post Office minister Philip Hollinrake also told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that 130 more victims had come forward since the new ITV drama 'Mr Bates vs the Post Office' aired, which has brought the Horizon scandal back into the limelight.

He also confirmed that the Government was "actively considering" overturning the convictions of all sub-postmasters, though said this was not a straightforward matter.

"There is a separation of powers for a reason.. some lawyers think we should, some think we shouldn't. it's a difficult decision... We need to take advice on that," he told LBC.

He continued:"We are disappointed with the speed of progress so far. Overturning the convictions is a critical thing, we hope to come to a decision very shortly. It will be this week."

The TV drama, Mr Bates vs the Post Office, has enraged the nation as it told the story of how hundreds of Post Office workers were wrongly given criminal convictions after faulty software made it look as though money was missing.

Mr Hollinrake told LBC it was "shocking, brutal horrendous" how former Post masters were treated and said the ITV documentary was "very well done" and "highly accurate".

The show detailed how former Post Office CEO Paula Vennells led the institution as it prosecuted hundreds of sub-postmasters.

It led to more than a million Brits calling for Ms Vennells to return her CBE, a move supported by the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, which the former CEO confirmed she would do on Tuesday.

Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells
Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells. Picture: Alamy

There are also calls for Ms Vennells to return any bonuses she received during her time as Post Office boss.

While Mr Hollinrake said he thought it was right that Ms Vennells should return her CBE, he also warned against 'trial by media' when asked about whether she return her bonuses.

