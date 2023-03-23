Premier League star arrested on suspicion of rape questioned over new sex attack allegation

The man was interviewed under caution for a sexual offence in February 2023. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

A Premier League star accused of raping two women has been questioned over another alleged sex attack after a third woman came forward.

The unnamed footballer, who was taken to the 2022 Qatar World Cup and continues to play for his club, had already been accused of raping two women - one in April and June 2021 and one in June 2022.

A third alleged victim has now told police she was sexually assaulted by the footballer in Hertfordshire in February 2022, The Sun reports.

The player is believed to have been questioned by police under caution in February following the latest allegation and has had his bail extended for a third time until early July.

The first alleged victim, who is in her 20s, told police she was raped on holiday in June last year.

The woman left the hotel she was staying in, telling police of the alleged attack on her return to the UK. She is thought to have showed them photos of bruising on her body after the alleged attack.

After the player was initially arrested, he was then re-arrested on suspicion of two more counts from April and June 2021 against a different woman in her 20s.

The June allegation has since been dropped.

The footballer has had his bail extended until July. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: “On 4 July 2022, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police.

“It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022. On 4 July, a man was arrested at an address on suspicion of rape and taken into custody.

"While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape that were alleged to have been committed in April and June of 2021 against a different woman in her 20s.

"In February 2023, the man was interviewed under caution for a sexual offence alleged to have taken place in Barnet in February 2022.

"This relates to a third victim and was reported to police in July 2022.

"No further action will be taken in relation to the alleged offence in June 2021 because the relevant legislation had not yet come into effect at the time it is said to have occurred.

"This has been explained to the complainant who continues to be supported by officers."