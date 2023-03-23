'You can't hide anymore': Private detective challenges family of woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann

Julia Wendell (inset) with Dr Fia Johansson (l) and Madeleine McCann (r)
Julia Wendell (inset) with Dr Fia Johansson (l) and Madeleine McCann (r). Picture: social media

The private detective investigating the case of a woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann said 'you can't hide anymore' in a warning to the family who raised the now 21-year-old.

Private investigator and medium Dr Fia Johansson, who is helping Julia Wendell discover her true identity, slammed the family who raised the Polish national vowing to 'bring justice'

Reaching out to Julia's mother in her latest Instagram live, she said: “I don't know if it was fortunate or unfortunate [for you] that Julia found me.

“But I believe, as I feel about you and I want to investigate about you and your whole entire family, unfortunately Julia found me.

“I'm not backing off. She's not alone, she's not that seven-year-old [girl] who would shut her, be scared and say no.

“Even if she says no, I will go forward.

“You can't stop Julia – I will bring justice to Julia.”

Dr Fia Johansson with Julia Wendell
Dr Fia Johansson with Julia Wendell. Picture: social media

Read More: Woman who claims she is Madeleine McCann fears she was poisoned with 35 prescription pills a day as a child

Read More: Woman who thinks she is Madeleine McCann given '90% verdict' by facial recognition software

Julia Wendell who claims to be Madeleine McCann
Julia Wendell who claims to be Madeleine McCann. Picture: social media
Madeleine McCann who went missing on a family holiday in 1997
Madeleine McCann who went missing on a family holiday in 1997. Picture: social media

Read More: Woman who claims to be Madeleine McCann in 'poor health and may have leukaemia'

Earlier this year Julia claimed she could be the missing Madeline McCann, the daughter of Gerry and Kate McCann who vanished on a family holiday to the Algarve in 2007.

Dr Johansson is investigating Ms Wendell's claims and took her to California after she received death threats in her native Poland.

Ms Johansson insists she had not been able to find records of the first five years of Ms Wendell's life in Wroclaw, where she is thought to have grown up. Ms Wendell has claimed she was poisoned as a child by being forced to take 35 prescription pills a day.

Ms Wendell is currently awaiting results from DNA samples and a genetic test.

But Ava-X, a facial recognition firm in Switzerland, say their face recognition software found that Julia is extremely unlikely to be Madeleine, giving a verdict of 90 per cent.

