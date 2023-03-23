Woman who believes she is Madeleine McCann 'will get answers by the end of the week'

23 March 2023, 15:52 | Updated: 23 March 2023, 15:57

A woman who thinks she's Madeleine McCann will get results by the end of the week
A woman who thinks she's Madeleine McCann will get results by the end of the week. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

The woman who believes she is Madeleine McCann will get the results of her DNA test by the end of the week, an investigator has said.

Julia Wendell, from Poland, is waiting for the result of a forensic DNA test results to determine if she is Madeleine, a British girl who disappeared in 2007 aged 3.

Fears arose that Ms Wendell could have leukaemia after she said she had been suffering "pain in her bones" and nosebleeds

But her her initial blood tests came back as "abnormal", said Dr Fia Johansson, the private investigator and psychic trying to get to the bottom of Ms Wendell's true identity.

Dr Johansson took to Instagram to urge viewers to "pray" for Ms Wendell, and said further test results would come through soon.

Julia Wendell who claims she is Madeleine McCann
Julia Wendell who claims she is Madeleine McCann. Picture: social media

She added: "Julia is waiting for two answers right now. One is her DNA test. A second is her health.

Read more: 'You can't hide anymore': Private detective challenges family of woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann

"Both are very stressful, both making her [...] feel very uncomfortable and vulnerable. Please pray for her health. I can't sleep at night. [I pray] please please please, [by the] end of this week, the doctor will say everything's fine and it's just something else."

Julia Wendell who claims to be Madeleine McCann
Julia Wendell who claims to be Madeleine McCann. Picture: social media

Julia has flown to America and is reportedly living in a safe house with Ms Johansson there.

The psychic wrote on Instagram earlier: "She said this is the first time she feels she has a family that cares.

Madeleine McCann who went missing on a family holiday in 1997
Madeleine McCann who went missing on a family holiday in 1997. Picture: social media

"My kids and my dogs love her angelic personality. She has been sharing images of Julia on Instagram, showing Julia visiting attractions like Universal Studios.

Read more: Woman who claims she is Madeleine McCann fears she was poisoned with 35 prescription pills a day as a child

Read more: Woman who claims to be Madeleine McCann in 'poor health and may have leukaemia'

Julia's parents will not take a DNA test but her parents deny her claims.

Ms Johansson insists she had not been able to find records of the first five years of her life in Wroclaw, where she is thought to have grown up.

Madeleine disappeared while on holiday with her parents in 2007.

Dr Johansoon slammed the family who raised Ms Wendell, vowing to 'bring justice'.

Reaching out to Julia's mother in her latest Instagram live, she said: “I don't know if it was fortunate or unfortunate [for you] that Julia found me.

"But I believe, as I feel about you and I want to investigate about you and your whole entire family, unfortunately Julia found me.

“I'm not backing off. She's not alone, she's not that seven-year-old [girl] who would shut her, be scared and say no.

“Even if she says no, I will go forward.“You can't stop Julia – I will bring justice to Julia.”

