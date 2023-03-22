Woman who claims she is Madeleine McCann fears she was poisoned with 35 prescription pills a day as a child

22 March 2023, 12:16 | Updated: 22 March 2023, 12:21

Julia Wendell (l) who claims to be Madeliene McCann (r). Inset Julia with private detective Pia Johansson
Julia Wendell (l) who claims to be Madeliene McCann (r). Inset Julia with private detective Pia Johansson. Picture: Alamy/social media

By StephenRigley

The woman who believes she is Madeleine McCann fears she may have been “poisoned” after claiming she was sexually abused as a child

Julia Wendell was forced to take 35 prescription pills every day since she was seven and is currently battling an unknown illness that could be linked to her abusive childhood, private detective Dr Fia Johansson has claimed.

Dr Johansson is investigating Ms Wendell's claims and last week took her to California after she received death threats in her native Poland.

Read more: Woman who thinks she is Madeleine McCann given '90% verdict' by facial recognition software

“It was 35 pills a day starting from the age of seven – for five years!” Dr. Johansson told RadarOnline.com.

“That’s why I’m talking to the doctors about it because 35 pills a day at the age of seven? And today she suffers from recurring nose bleeds and bone aches all over her body. She sometimes breaks down and cries because of the pain.

“The pills could be the cause of all these side effects because she may have been poisoned to make sure she doesn’t remember anything and keeps her mouth shut," she added.

Read more: Is this woman really Madeleine McCann? Latest on Julia Wendell claims and DNA test

Julia Wendell who claims she is Madeleine McCann
Julia Wendell who claims she is Madeleine McCann. Picture: social media

Read More: Woman who claims to be Madeleine McCann in 'poor health and may have leukaemia'

Read More: Woman who thinks she is Madeleine McCann could be American family's 'missing daughter'

Madeleine McCann who went missing in 2007
Madeleine McCann who went missing in 2007. Picture: social media
Julia Wendell with Dr Fia Johansson
Julia Wendell with Dr Fia Johansson. Picture: social media

Read More: Woman who thinks she is Madeleine McCann given '90% verdict' by facial recognition software

Read More: 'I finally have a family who cares' says woman, 21, claiming to be Madeleine McCann as Google swaps child's photo for her

Dr Johansson told the publication that Ms Wendell is undergoing a series of medical exams — along with CT and MRI scans — while waiting for the forensic DNA test results to determine if she is Madeleine

Ms Wendell's claims have spread so far that Google Search appeared to have adjusted the photo to Julia, instead of pictures of Madeleine.

This is most likely in error as the search engine's image results feature shows the top-ranking Google Images for the search term in question.

Julia has flown to America and is reportedly living in a safe house there.

Ms Johansson wrote on Instagram: "She said this is the first time she feels she has a family that cares. My kids and my dogs love her angelic personality."

She has been sharing images of Julia on Instagram, showing Julia visiting attractions like Universal Studios.Julia's parents will not take a DNA test but her parents deny her claims.

Ms Johansson insists she had not been able to find records of the first five years of her life in Wroclaw, where she is thought to have grown up.

Julia has flown to America and is reportedly living in a safe house there.

Madeleine was three when she vanished while on holiday with her parents in Portugal.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a drone attack in Rzhyshchiv

Missiles and drones hit civilian buildings in Ukraine

Donald Trump alongside his lawyer and Stormy Daniels

Why could Donald Trump be getting arrested?

French president Emmanuel Macron

Macron wants French pension plan implemented by ‘end of year’

US authorities are preparing for civil unrest in the event of Trump's arrest.

Ring of steel around US landmarks as nation on tenterhooks ahead of Donald Trump ‘arrest’

People get drinking water from a water-collecting point in Karachi, Pakistan

Quarter of world no access to clean drinking water, says UN

Boris Johnson picture alongside Houses of Parliament

Boris Johnson Partygate hearing: What is the Privileges Committee?

A retired army soldier, right, protests demanding better pay and clashes with Lebanese army and riot police in Beirut

Security forces fire tear gas as Lebanon protesters try to storm government HQ

Ship collapses at Leith dry dock

25 injured with 15 in hospital after ship owned by Microsoft founder's estate topples over in Edinburgh dockyard

US and South Korean soldiers gather before a combined live-fire exercise in Pocheon, South Korea

North Korea fires cruise missiles as allies stage drills

Andrew Marr decoded what he thinks Boris Johnson's defence will be

I didn’t do it, or if I did, I didn’t knowingly do it: Andrew Marr decodes Boris Johnson’s Partygate defence

Exclusive
St Saviour's C of E Primary School

Girl, 5, dies of extremely rare Strep A infection at school in west London

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson Partygate: What happened and why is he being investigated?

Emergency personnel work at the scene following a drone attack in the town of Rzhyshchiv in Ukraine

Russian drones kill four at student dormitory in Ukraine as rival summits end

Chinese president Xi Jinping, centre left, and Russian president Vladimir Putin, right, walk after their dinner at The Palace of the Facets in the Moscow Kremlin in Russia

President Xi’s visit to Russia one of ‘friendship and peace’, says China

An eyewitness of the Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash has suggested that the actress was the one responsible for the crash.

Gwyneth Paltrow left retired optometrist with brain damage after 'slamming' into him in ski crash, court hears

Irvo Otieno's mother Caroline Ouko holds a portrait of her son

Video shows US hospital patient pinned to floor before his death

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Privileges Committee has published new evidence relating to claims Boris Johnson misled the House of Commons over partygate

Boris Johnson 'could have shut down parties but didn't,' says official as more Partygate evidence released
Boris Johnson will be questioned by a panel of MPs later

Partygate evidence LIVE: Boris Johnson to be grilled by panel of MPs - as more evidence is released
Councillors have voted to chop down hundreds of trees in Coton Orchard to build a 'green' bus route

Hundreds of trees at historic orchard to be felled as council votes for ‘green’ bus route

Dick Van Dyke (l) and in Mary Poppins (r) crashed his car into a gate near his Malibu home

Dick Van Dyke, 97, escaped serious injuries after smashing into a gate when his car skidded in the rain
Kent Police poster and Maidstone Police Station

Anger over police poster listing rape as 'non-emergency' that should be reported online

Kenyan protesters wearing masks to preserve their anonymity as they demonstrate against Uganda’s tough stance against homosexuality

Ugandan parliament passes Bill to jail gay people

A sticker that reads, 'Keep Locker Rooms Safe'

US state restricts school toilet use by transgender people

The Chancellor said a rise in inflation shows it isn't inevitable that it would fall

Inflation unexpectedly leaps to 10.4% after food prices rise to highest level in 45 years

Former Prime Minister's Boris Johnson and Liz Truss will vote against Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal

Boris Johnson and Liz Truss to vote against Rishi Sunak's 'unacceptable' Brexit deal

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each other prior to Chinese President Xi Jinping leaving after their dinner at The Palace of the Facets in the Moscow

Chinese leader Xi Jinping leaves Moscow after three-day visit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were
Ben Kentish 'not convinced' Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

Ben Kentish is 'not convinced' that Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

Emotional caller reveals her shocking experience with female Met officers

Female Met officers refused to charge abusive partner, emotional caller reveals

James O'Brien on the Met Police

Ex-Met Officer tells James O'Brien: ‘you give up trying to fight’

Nick Ferrari and Zoe Bellingham

Ex-Police Watchdog claims Casey Review is ‘the end of the Met Police or the beginning of a new beginning’
LBC Presenter Andrew Marr gave his LBC Views on the war in Iraq twenty years on

Andrew Marr: We cannot ignore the ghost of Iraq - it reshaped the world order and not in the way the West intended
James and ex-air force caller

Ex-RAF caller tells James O’Brien of horror discovery during service in Iraq

Nick and caller on Iraq war

Emotional former Tank Commander tells Nick Ferrari ‘I lost everything’ in Iraq ‘for what?’

Boris Johnson and Andrew Castle

Andrew Castle: ‘Boris Johnson is finished. It’s over.’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit