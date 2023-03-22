Woman who claims she is Madeleine McCann fears she was poisoned with 35 prescription pills a day as a child

Julia Wendell (l) who claims to be Madeliene McCann (r). Inset Julia with private detective Pia Johansson. Picture: Alamy/social media

By StephenRigley

The woman who believes she is Madeleine McCann fears she may have been “poisoned” after claiming she was sexually abused as a child

Julia Wendell was forced to take 35 prescription pills every day since she was seven and is currently battling an unknown illness that could be linked to her abusive childhood, private detective Dr Fia Johansson has claimed.

Dr Johansson is investigating Ms Wendell's claims and last week took her to California after she received death threats in her native Poland.

Read more: Woman who thinks she is Madeleine McCann given '90% verdict' by facial recognition software

“It was 35 pills a day starting from the age of seven – for five years!” Dr. Johansson told RadarOnline.com.

“That’s why I’m talking to the doctors about it because 35 pills a day at the age of seven? And today she suffers from recurring nose bleeds and bone aches all over her body. She sometimes breaks down and cries because of the pain.

“The pills could be the cause of all these side effects because she may have been poisoned to make sure she doesn’t remember anything and keeps her mouth shut," she added.

Read more: Is this woman really Madeleine McCann? Latest on Julia Wendell claims and DNA test

Julia Wendell who claims she is Madeleine McCann. Picture: social media

Read More: Woman who claims to be Madeleine McCann in 'poor health and may have leukaemia'

Read More: Woman who thinks she is Madeleine McCann could be American family's 'missing daughter'

Madeleine McCann who went missing in 2007. Picture: social media

Julia Wendell with Dr Fia Johansson. Picture: social media

Read More: Woman who thinks she is Madeleine McCann given '90% verdict' by facial recognition software

Read More: 'I finally have a family who cares' says woman, 21, claiming to be Madeleine McCann as Google swaps child's photo for her

Dr Johansson told the publication that Ms Wendell is undergoing a series of medical exams — along with CT and MRI scans — while waiting for the forensic DNA test results to determine if she is Madeleine

Ms Wendell's claims have spread so far that Google Search appeared to have adjusted the photo to Julia, instead of pictures of Madeleine.

This is most likely in error as the search engine's image results feature shows the top-ranking Google Images for the search term in question.

Julia has flown to America and is reportedly living in a safe house there.

Ms Johansson wrote on Instagram: "She said this is the first time she feels she has a family that cares. My kids and my dogs love her angelic personality."

She has been sharing images of Julia on Instagram, showing Julia visiting attractions like Universal Studios.Julia's parents will not take a DNA test but her parents deny her claims.

Ms Johansson insists she had not been able to find records of the first five years of her life in Wroclaw, where she is thought to have grown up.

Julia has flown to America and is reportedly living in a safe house there.

Madeleine was three when she vanished while on holiday with her parents in Portugal.