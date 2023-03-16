'I finally have a family who cares' says woman, 21, claiming to be Madeleine McCann as Google swaps child's photo for her

The photo for Madeleine appeared different on Google search. Picture: Social media/Google

By Will Taylor

A woman who claims she could be Madeleine McCann says she believes she finally has a family - as Google Search changed the photo of missing Maddie to her.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Julia Wendell, 21, believe she could be Madeleine, who vanished during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007.

She has made multiple headlines as her claim to be Maddie was pushed by her and a private detective and "psychic" called Fia Johansson.

Google Search even appeared to have adjusted the photo to Julia, instead of pictures of Madeleine - most likely in error as the search engine's image results feature shows the top-ranking Google Images for the search term in question.

Julia has flown to America and is reportedly living in a safehouse there.

Read more: Is this woman really Madeleine McCann? Latest on Julia Wendell claims and DNA test

Google search had swapped out Madeleine McCann's photo for the woman who claims to be her. Picture: Google

Ms Johansson wrote on Instagram: "She said this is the first time she feels she has a family that cares. My kids and my dogs love her angelic personality."

She has been sharing images of Julia on Instagram, showing Julia visiting attractions like Universal Studios.

Julia's parents will not take a DNA test but her parents deny her claims. Ms Johansson insists she had not been able to find records of the first five years of her life in Wroclaw, where she is thought to have grown up.

Read more: Woman who thinks she is Madeleine McCann could be American family's 'missing daughter'

"We are still conducting an investigation but Julia is definitely not the biological daughter of her parents in Poland," she told RadarOnline.

"We have a lot of evidence right now that shows Julia was definitely trafficked to Poland from another country by an international sex trafficking group."

Julia, right, and Ms Johansson, left, have pushed the claim she could actually be Madeleine McCann. Picture: Social media

Julia says she believes she could be Madeleine because she says she was sexually abused by a man she believes was a suspect in the Madeleine McCann case.

She also points out she has moles in similar positions to Madeleine's and a marking in her eye, which she suggests is comparable to Madeleine's coloboma which means her pupil is a different shape.

Ms Johansson claims she has evidence showing Julia was "definitely trafficked to Poland".