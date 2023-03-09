Is this woman really Madeleine McCann? Latest on Julia Wendell claims and DNA test

Julia Wendell has made claims she could be Madeleine McCan. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Who is the girl claiming to be missing Madeleine McCann? And why does she believe she's her? Here's everything you need to know about Julia Wendell and her DNA test claims.

A young girl sent the internet crazy when she claimed she could be missing Madeleine McCann.

The famous case made headlines in 2007 when young Madeleine went missing, aged 3, while on holiday in Portugal with her family, including parents Kate and Gerry McCann.

Now, 21-year-old Julia Wendall from Poland, has claimed she could be that missing girl and has requested a DNA test following her troubled childhood.

So who is Julia Wendell? Why does she believe she's Madeleine McCann? And what's the latest with the DNA results? Here's the most recent news and updates.

Dr Fia Johansson and Julia Wendell have been sharing many Instagram updates. Picture: Dr Fia Johansson/Instagram

Who is the girl claiming to be Madeleine McCann?

From Poland, Julia said she began to wonder about her identity following a comment from her grandmother and because she says she was sexually abused by a man she believes was a suspect in the McCann case.

She's also identified she has moles in similar positions to that of Madeleine and also has the famous mark in her eye, similar to the missing tot.

Julia had set up an Instagram page for her claims, which gained nearly one million followers, where she listed evidence of her suspicions.

What's the latest with the McCann DNA test?

California-based private detective and psychic medium Dr Fia Johansson has taken on Julia's case and has revealed she has asked for a DNA test from Julia's parents.

She told The Sun: "We have asked her family for a DNA test but her mother blocked her and they refused to even take our calls. We can't get a court order to force them to because there is a law against it in Poland."

Addressing the claims, Julia's family gave a statement via a Polish Missing Persons charity which said: "For us as a family it is obvious that Julia is our daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and step niece. We have memories, we have pictures.

"Julia also has these photos, because she took them from the family home with the birth certificate, as well as numerous hospital discharges. We are devastated at this current situation."

Gerry and Kate McCann are yet to comment on the claims.

Gerry and Kate McCann have been searching for their daughter since 2007. Picture: Alamy

What's the latest with Julia Wendell's claims?

Dr Johansson flew to visit Julia in Poland last week where she spoke to her doctors, school friends and police and believes there are a lot of "unanswered questions" about the case.

However, as Julia continued to be barraged with threats - with one message even claiming there was a 30,000 euro bounty on her head - Dr. Johansson believed she was no longer safe in Poland and flew her to the States.

Dr Fia Johansson has since said on social media: "To everyone interested in Julia’s search for answers, please understand we are in the middle of an investigation. This is a vulnerable woman seeking answers about her identity and her life.

"Regardless of your opinions, she is a human being who deserves respect. Her background was challenging and messy. There is no need to spew hatred, judgment, and especially threats towards a person in need. This is unacceptable and needs to stop."

Upon arriving in LA, Julia took to Instagram to thank the detective and said: "Thanks for the extra protection I love you USA. Welcome to USA Julia - the land of love and dreams."