Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann says she suffered emotional breakdown after fleeing Poland due to death threats

25 March 2023, 13:27

Julia Wendell (L) hit the headlines after claiming to be Madeleine McCann (inset)
Julia Wendell (L) hit the headlines after claiming to be Madeleine McCann (inset). Picture: Social media
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A woman who claims to be Madeleine McCann has revealed she suffered an emotional breakdown after fleeing Poland for America due to death threats.

Julia Wendell said her breakdown was brought on after she watched a movie depicting child abuse, which she says brought back traumatic memories from her childhood.

"I had the biggest breakdown of my life," Julia, 21, told RadarOnline.

"After watching the entire movie I went to my bedroom and started to cry wondering why my family didn’t help me, why they destroyed my life," she said.

Read More: 'I feel sorry for her': Investigator helping woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann sends message to her mum

Read More: 'You can't hide anymore': Private detective challenges family of woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann

"I think for the first time I started to ask myself, why my family who raised me, why they tried to destroy me...I always tried to understand it, OK, it’s your family, ok, they want to help you, they want to do everything to help you, but it’s not the truth."

Ms Wendell was taken in by self-proclaimed medium and private investigator Dr. Fia Johansson in Los Angeles after receiving death threats online.

The 21-year-old Polish woman hit the headlines after saying online she could be Madeleine McCann, who was last seen on a family holiday in 2007.

It comes after Dr Johansson said in an Instagram live that she has been in contact with Ms Wendell's family back in Poland.

She said: "The more I investigate about Julia’s life in Poland, the more deeply I felt sorry for Julia and I felt sorry for Julia’s mum as a human being."

Dr Johansson said Julia's mother had been in contact with a UK-based social media page to try to dismantle her daughter's claims.

Read More: Woman who believes she is Madeleine McCann 'will get answers by the end of the week'

She added: "To me it was like wow, the mother saying to everyone that I am concerned and worried about my daughter, and then all of a sudden, instead of communicating with the spokesperson, or the investigator, or the person named Fia that’s helping the daughter, choosing to go to some fan-page, UK-based, and saying all those things."

Ms Wendell is currently waiting for the result of a forensic DNA test results to determine if she is Madeleine, though it has already been determined by a facial recognition software company that this is "practically impossible".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Severe Weather Mississippi

Mississippi tornadoes kill 23 and injure dozens overnight

Alison Hammond is reported to have been at the centre of an extortion plot

Police investigate claims Alison Hammond was 'forced to hand over thousands of pounds' in blackmail plot

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine says battle for Bakhmut is ‘stabilising’

Smoke rises following an explosion at a factory in Pennsylvania

Five dead and others missing after blast at Pennsylvania chocolate factory

The storm tore through several US southern state, including Texas, Mississippi and Alabama

At least 23 dead after tornado tears through Mississippi during 'supercell' storms

The Home Office said there has been a "significant increase in dangerous and illegal journeys into the country"

Migrants to be moved out of hotels and into former student halls, military bases and disused ferries

Liz Truss was prime minister for 49 days, but has the right to nominate people for peerages

Liz Truss 'nominates four close supporters for peerages' as part of resignation honours from 49-day stint as PM

Traffic in the German capital Berlin

Berlin vote could turbocharge German capital’s climate plans

Rohan Shand

Two teenagers charged with murder of 16-year-old stabbed to death in Northampton

Donald Trump

Donald Trump to hold first rally of 2024 presidential campaign in Waco

It comes as serious unrest continues to spread across France

President Macron seen taking off luxury watch as he defends pension reforms amid violent protests

The scene in Uvalde, Texas, where migrants were found trapped in a train car

Two dead as migrants found ‘suffocating’ in train after call to Texas police

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow said she initially feared someone had sexually assaulted her during ski collision

'Is someone doing something perverted?': Gwyneth Paltrow says she feared ski collision was a sexual assault

The pallbearers were named as recipients of honours under the Royal Victorian Order (RVO)

Eight pallbearers who carried late Queen Elizabeth's coffin at her funeral recognised in special honours list

Charles is planning to slim down the monarchy

'It's just the start': Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage eviction is 'tip of the iceberg' of slimmed-down monarchy

France Pensions

Macron delays King’s visit amid massive demonstrations

Latest News

See more Latest News

Two men have been convicted after Amir Khan was robbed at gunpoint

Two convicted after Amir Khan robbed of £70,000 diamond watch at gunpoint

Greece Vatican Acropolis

Greece welcomes back sculpture fragments from Parthenon

Trump has warned of 'death & destruction'

Trump warns of 'death and destruction' if he is indicted over Stormy Daniels hush money

Allan Scott, 42, murdered 83-year-old Patricia Holland

Homeless man murdered elderly woman who took him in before burning her body on a bonfire in the garden
Thomas Cashman is accused of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel

'Big-time drug dealer' accused of shooting Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, is 'innocent of murder' witness says
One Brit has died from listeria

Brit dies after contracting rare listeria infection linked to contaminated cheese

France’s President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday March 24

Macron says ‘common sense’ meant delaying King Charles’s visit

Germany car hits pedestrians

Man drives at pedestrians in airport garage in Germany

A forest fire burns in the hills near Villanueva de Viver, Spain, in the early hours of Friday March 24 2023

Hundreds evacuated as Spain’s fire season starts early

The UK's best places to live have been revealed

UK's best places to live have been revealed - does your neighbourhood make the list?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Former headteacher calls for Ofsted to be "reformed"

Former headteacher forced to leave father's deathbed for Ofsted inspection

James O'Brien on French Protests.

'It looks not unlike a war zone': James O'Brien ponders why French protests are so violent

The Tories have 'debased' the UK's parliamentary democracy with their lies, says Shelagh Fogarty

The Tories have 'debased' the UK's parliamentary democracy with their lies, says Shelagh Fogarty
Nick Ferrari speaking with Eddie Izzard on Boris Johnson

Eddie Izzard offers Nick Ferrari his opinion on Johnson and Trump: 'the tweedle dum and tweedle dee' of politics
Gina Davidson looks back on Nicola Sturgeon's time in office

It's the end of an era with Nicola Sturgeon's departure - her time in office was historic

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'
'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series

'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series
Andrew Marr said Wednesday wasn't such a bad day for Rishi Sunak

Sunak wins his Brexit vote and Boris fights for his future: Not a bad day for Rishi, reckons Andrew Marr
Rishi Sunak 'doesn't pay that much tax' for his wealth

Rishi Sunak 'doesn't pay a very high tax rate', says Open Democracy CEO

James and Boris

James O’Brien brandishes Boris Johnson as a ‘liar’ ahead of Partygate grilling

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit