Woman who says she is Madeleine McCann demands medical record from Polish doctor she claims drugged her as a child

Julia Wendell says she is Madeleine McCann. Picture: Social media

By Kieran Kelly

A woman who has claimed to be Madeleine McCann is demanding her medical record from a Polish doctor she claims drugged her when she was a child.

Julia Wendell hit the headlines after claiming to be missing Madeleine, who was last seen on a family holiday in Portugal in 2007.

She has revealed a number of traumatic experiences from her childhood, including a doctor allegedly drugging her with prescription pills.

Julia's spokesperson and self-proclaimed medium Dr Fia Johansson has revealed they are now trying to get her medical records from the doctor.

"We still don’t know what type of side effects she got from the 35 pills, and we are still trying to get the medical chart, that the doctor who prescribed all those pills (and) which they are still not answering us, they are not telling us what’s going on," she told RadarOnline.

Dr Fia Johansson and Julia Wendell. Picture: Social media

"They are actually going to, no matter what, because there is going to be a lawsuit…We are going to go through it in a way where they have no choice. They have to actually give us an answer."

It comes after Dr Johansson previously told The Sun she "has bad asthma" and "suffers lots of pain in her bones", with Julia now waiting for results on her blood work.

Julia Wendell. Picture: Social media

"We are also waiting for the (results of the) blood tests," Dr. Johansson added.

"She used 35 pills from the age of 7 from the moment that she told...someone had sexually abused her."