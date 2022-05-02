Madeleine McCann's parents hopeful for 'answers' to 'horrific crime' 15 years on

2 May 2022, 18:44 | Updated: 2 May 2022, 18:49

Tuesday will mark 15 years since Madeleine McCann went missing.
Tuesday will mark 15 years since Madeleine McCann went missing. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The parents of Madeleine McCann have released an emotional statement to mark 15 years since their daughter vanished, saying it is "essential" they learn the truth of the "horrific crime".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate and Gerry McCann said that they needed closure on what happened to their toddler because "uncertainty creates weakness".

Madeleine, then three, went missing from their holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3 2007.

The Met - which continues to treat her disappearance as a missing persons inquiry - said it was "committed" to finding the truth 15 years on.

It comes after convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner, 44, was declared an official suspect by Portuguese authorities last month, which was welcomed by the couple.

Read more: Madeleine McCann's parents 'welcome' confirmation that German man is an official suspect

Read more: Mother's Day burger advert using Madeleine McCann banned for causing offence

In a message on the Official Find Madeleine Campaign Facebook page on Monday, the McCanns wrote: "This year we mark 15 years since we last saw Madeleine.

"It feels no harder than any other but no easier either. It's a very long time.

"Many people talk about the need for 'closure'. It's always felt a strange term.

"Regardless of outcome, Madeleine will always be our daughter and a truly horrific crime has been committed. These things will remain.

"It is true though that uncertainty creates weakness; knowledge and certainty give strength, and for this reason our need for answers, for the truth, is essential.

"We are grateful for the ongoing work and commitment of the UK, Portuguese and German authorities as it is this combined police effort which will yield results and bring us those answers.

"As always, we would like to thank all of our supporters for their continued good wishes and support.

"It is a huge comfort to know that regardless of time passed, Madeleine is still in people's hearts and minds.

"Thank you."

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell from the Met, who leads the operation, said: "Fifteen years on from Madeleine's disappearance in Praia Da Luz our thoughts, as always, are with her family.

"Officers continue to investigate the case and our dedicated team are still working closely with law enforcement colleagues from the Portuguese Policia Judiciaria as well as the German Bundeskriminalamt.

"At this time, the case remains a missing person's inquiry and all involved are committed to doing what we can to find answers."

Prosecutors in the Algarve city of Faro released a statement last month that said, according to a translation, that a person was named an "arguido", a Portuguese legal designation which elevates a witness to the status of a named or formal suspect.

The statement did not name Christian Brueckner but said the person was made an "arguido" by German authorities at the request of Portugal's public prosecution service.

Brueckner, who was identified as a murder suspect by German prosecutors in June 2020, has reportedly denied any involvement in the case and has not been charged.

According to Sky, he has claimed to have an alibi, revealing he was having sex in his camper van with a woman at the time of Madeleine McCann's disappearance.

He also claimed that the pair were stopped and photographed at a police roadblock while he was driving the woman to the airport at Faro for a flight home the next day.

German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters, who is leading the investigation with Portuguese and British detectives, told Sky: "I assume if he has anything that exonerates him that sooner or later he will share it with us and we would then check it out.

He added: "So far he has told us nothing, he's given us no alibi. So, we can only work on the evidence we have found so far in our investigation. And there was nothing to exonerate him."

Investigators believe the convicted sex offender killed Madeleine, after abducting her from the holiday apartment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police attended the scene at the M1 near Barnsley in South Yorkshire. (stock photo)

Four teens removed from the side of a motorway while 'attempting to make a TikTok video'

Boris Johnson is reported to be planning a scheme similar to Margaret Thatcher's Right to Buy.

Boris Johnson slammed for 'hare-brained' plan to revive Margaret Thatcher policy

A man has been stabbed to death near St Paul's Cathedral in London.

Murder probe after man stabbed to death near St Paul's Cathedral

Dmitry Kiselyov said a Russian nuclear attack would turn Britain into a ‘radioactive desert’

Russian TV threatens underwater Poseidon nuke could 'drown Britain in radioactive tsunami'

A group of migrants arrived at Dover on Sunday.

More than 200 migrants arrive at Dover after 11-day 'pause' in Channel crossings

The evacuation from a steel plant in Mariupol has begun.

Shelling resumes in Mariupol after 100 women and children evacuated from steel plant

People are experience long delays with renewing passports.

Brits face holiday chaos as 'just 50% of passports will be renewed in time for summer'

Boris Johnson has been urged to respond to the reports a 'Sexist of the Year' award was given out at Downing Street.

Sexist of the Year award 'handed out at lockdown-breaking Downing Street Christmas party'

Emergency services attend a four-vehicle crash on the M4 near Heathrow Airport.

Girl, 10, in life-threatening condition after multi-car crash near Heathrow Airport

Princess Charlotte and the family cocker spaniel, Orla

Happy birthday Charlotte: Princess smiles in celebration pictures taken by mum Kate

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been accused of racism and sexism with his plan to bring staff back to the office

Apple accused of racism and sexism over plan to get workers back to the office

Friends have claimed Neil Parish wanted to look at Dominator combine harvesters

Tory MP Neil Parish meant to look at 'Dominator' farm machinery not porn, friends claim

The body of Katie Kenyon has been found and Andrew Burfield, 50, has been charged with murder

Katie Kenyon: Mum-of-two died of head injuries, police say, as body formally identified

The Queen traditionally makes an appearance on the famous balcony for royal celebrations - but she may be too week this year

Queen 'could be too frail to appear on balcony for Platinum Jubilee'

Bill Murray said he had a difference of opinion with a woman on his latest film

Bill Murray admits he 'tried to be funny with a woman' as latest film production is halted

Mr Fitton risks facing the death penalty in Iraq

British geologist risks facing death penalty 'for smuggling Iraqi artefacts'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chad Smith

Red Hot Chili Peppers honour Foo Fighters’ drummer at Jazz Fest
Dubai Delivery Strike

Dubai delivery drivers walk off job in rare protest over pay

Nigeria building collapse

Five dead as building in Nigeria’s commercial hub collapses

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov

Israel hits out at Russia over Lavrov’s Nazism remarks

A child looks through a car windscreen as his family waits to be processed upon their arrival from Vasylivka at a reception centre for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

People fleeing besieged Mariupol describe weeks of bombardments
Israelis watch a fireworks display during the celebrations for Israel’s 70th Independence Day at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv in 2018

No fireworks for Israeli Independence Day over military veterans’ PTSD concerns
Civil evacuees sit in a bus in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Bezimenne, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) east of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine

Civilians trapped in Mariupol steel plant for nearly two months evacuated
Wynonna Judd, left, looks to the sky as sister Ashley Judd watches during the medallion ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee

Tears as The Judds join Country Music Hall of Fame day after death of Naomi Judd
Palestinian children attend Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Gaza City

Muslims mark Eid al-Fitr holiday

A woman covered by a Ukrainian flag stands in front of Russian troops in a street during a rally against Russian occupation in Kherson, Ukraine, in March

Ukraine admits Ghost of Kyiv fighter pilot is a myth

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ex-Tory MP admits to being victim of harassment in Commons

Ex-Tory MP reveals she was victim of harassment in Commons

Caller resorts to mincing food to swerve £19K dentist bill

Caller resorts to mincing food to swerve £19K dentist bill

'40% of the medical schools curriculums don't address menopause'

Gabby Logan blasts 'absolutely criminal' lack of menopause training at some medical schools
'Boris could deport Boris': Immigration Lawyer says Boris Becker could be deported under PM's reforms

'Boris could deport Boris': Immigration lawyer says Becker may be deported under reforms
Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale On Sunday Election Special 1/05 | Watch again

'Everybody does it for god's sake!': Caller defends Neil Parish's Commons porn use

'Everybody does it for god's sake!': Caller defends Neil Parish's Commons porn use
Andrew Castle 'shocked' as Boris Becker is jailed for over two years

Andrew Castle 'reeling' as his 'great mate' Boris Becker is jailed
Black caller says it's 'very, very rare' black children get chance to 'just be a child'

Black caller says it's 'very, very rare' black children get chance to 'just be a child'
This former Parliament worker details the frequent sexual harassment she experienced there which has led to her to "discourage any woman from going in there".

'I cried almost everyday': Former Parliament worker details shocking sexual harassment
Nick Ferrari was speaking during his daily breakfast show on LBC

Nick Ferrari's warning to 'bed-wetting liberals' over Rwanda migrant plan

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police