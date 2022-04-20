Mother's Day burger advert using Madeleine McCann banned for causing offence

20 April 2022, 00:25 | Updated: 20 April 2022, 00:59

The adverts were banned for causing offence
The adverts were banned for causing offence. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Burger van adverts that made light of Madeleine McCann's disappearance on Mother's Day have been banned for causing offence.

The Otley Burger Company's social media accounts ran an advert on March 27 with an image of the child and Kate McCann, her mother.

Text with the image said: "Burgers for dinner? With burgers this good, you'll leave your kids at home. What's the worst that could happen."

A man was shown running in the background with a smaller image of Madeleine in his hands, with a line: "Happy Mother's Day to all the mums out there."

Three complaints were submitted to the Advertising Standards Authority [ASA] over the West Yorkshire-based takeaway's advert.

The ASA said it believed the content was of such a concern that it asked Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to take down the content and suspend the account pending an investigation.

The Otley Burger Company, which has about 7,000 followers on Instagram, said the adverts were removed and would not be used again.

Read more: Boris 'orders Tories to block new Partygate probe' as he defies calls to quit

Read more: Self-driving car owners will be allowed to watch TV and films on the go

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, said the content had been removed and restrictions were placed on the Instagram account. Twitter said the tweet had been deleted.

The ASA says adverts must not contain material that is likely to cause serious or widespread offence.

It said: "The disappearance of Madeleine McCann had been a high-profile and long-running media story which remained widely known. We considered the images of them would be instantly recognisable to many people.

"We further considered that any reference to a missing child was likely to be distressing, and that in the context of an ad promoting a burger company the distress caused was unjustified."

The watchdog added that the text and the image of a man running away with a superimposed photo of Madeleine "further trivialised the circumstances surrounding Madeleine's disappearance and made light of a distressing news story concerning reports of child abduction and serious crime".

The Mother's Day timing "was likely to have compounded the distress of those who saw the ads, and particularly for those who may have experienced the disappearance of a child".

The advert must not appear again, the authority ruled.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The rule changes are planned for the Highway Code

Self-driving car owners will be allowed to watch TV and films

Boris Johnson is to tell Tory MPs to block an investigation over Partygate

Boris 'orders Tories to block new Partygate probe' as he defies calls to quit

Mr Depp spoke during a US trial

Johnny Depp: 'I took drugs to numb myself to wraiths of my childhood'

Boris Johnson fired back at Justin Welby over the Rwanda plan

Boris complains Archbishop 'more critical of Rwanda deal than Putin'

Liverpool fans joined in showing support for Ronaldo

Manchester United and Liverpool fans pay touching tribute to Ronaldo after son's death

Mark Harper has called on Boris Johnson to leave office

'Untenable' for PM to have broken his own laws says Tory MP after calling for Boris to go

Jacob Rees-Mogg clashed with Andrew Marr over Partygate rules

Rees-Mogg says 'perspective' needed over Partygate fines

A video showed the happy BBQ held days before the couple's loss

Ronaldo's partner shares moment of joy with family hours before baby tragedy

MPs will get the chance to vote on whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament over his assurances Covid rules were followed at No10

PM to face vote on whether he should be investigated for misleading MPs over Partygate

Avayev reportedly worked in a major department in Vladimir Putin's administration

Former Kremlin official 'found dead alongside wife and daughter' in Moscow apartment

Kim Koko Hunter was accused of wearing blackface

Diversity campaigners accuse black DJ of wearing blackface

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

What time is Boris Johnson's statement today? PM set to address partygate scandal

Mr Rees-Mogg wants a 'rapid' return of civil servants to offices

Jacob Rees-Mogg tells Cabinet to start 'rapid return' of civil servants to offices

Exclusive
The Homes for Ukraine scheme has been branded "dysfunctional and useless" by a Government call handler

Govt Homes for Ukraine helpline giving 'false information' as 'pattern' emerges over 'lost visas'
Harry and Meghan paid a visit to the Queen last week

Prince Harry speaks for first time about secret meeting with Queen

Amir Khan had his £72,000 watch stolen at gunpoint

Amir Khan robbed of his £72,000 watch at gunpoint in east London

Latest News

See more Latest News

Blac Chyna

Jury chosen in Blac Chyna vs Kardashians defamation trial

Russia Ukraine War

Russia pours more troops into Ukraine and presses attack in the east
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis

One killed as Sri Lankan police open fire at protesters

South Africa KwaZulu Natal Floods

South Africa launches relief cash for Durban flooding, with 448 dead
Afghanistan Explosion

Blasts at Kabul schools kill at least six civilians

Anthony Gray

Man held over fatal stabbing of girl at California high school
Russia Ukraine War

Russia ratchets up battle for control of eastern Ukraine

Israel Palestinians

Palestinians protest over closures as settlers march in West Bank
Microscope

Mystery hepatitis outbreak spreads from Britain to EU and US

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after an air strike hit a tyre shop in Lviv, Ukraine

Russia forces attacking along broad east front, Ukraine says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/04 | Watch again

Andrew Marr believes the Tories are making a mistake in their Partygate response

The Tories have made a big mistake - voters will punish them over Partygate: Marr
Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/04 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/04 | Watch again

James O'Brien's list of scandals Boris Johnson has been in since becoming PM

James O'Brien's list of scandals Boris Johnson has been in since becoming PM
Civil Servant blasts Jacob Rees-Mogg

Civil Servant blasts Jacob Rees-Mogg over 'horrific' return to office plan
Americans think UK is 'lucky to have Boris', caller tells Nick Ferrari

Americans think UK is 'lucky to have Boris', caller tells Nick Ferrari
Rachel Johnson has defended the PM over Partygate

'Someone's got to stick up for him': Rachel Johnson defends Boris over Partygate scandal
Conservative Party is turning into the Boris Johnson party, claims caller

Conservative Party is turning into the Boris Johnson party, claims caller
David Lammy: It would seem Middle England is against the Rwanda asylum policy

David Lammy: It would seem Middle England is against the Rwanda asylum policy
'Jesus would stand against trafficking': Ann Widdecombe hits back at Archbishop's Rwanda asylum criticism

'Jesus would be against trafficking': Ann Widdecombe on Archbishop's Rwanda claim

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police