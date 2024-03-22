Prince Harry and Meghan wish Kate 'health and healing' as she undergoes cancer treatment

Harry and Meghan released a message of support. Picture: Alamy/BBC Studios

By Jenny Medlicott

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have wished the Princess of Wales 'health and healing' following her cancer announcement on Friday evening.

Harry and Meghan shared the message of support on Friday, as they said: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

It comes after the King released a statement earlier this evening on Kate's announcement.

The statement said: "His Majesty is 'so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did'.

"Following their time in hospital together, HM has 'remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks.'

"Both Their Majesties 'will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time'."

Kate spoke about the "huge shock" of the medical development and how her family have experienced an "incredibly tough couple of months".

She was admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16 and at the time her condition was thought to be non-cancerous but tests after the successful operation found cancer, the type of which has not been disclosed.

The future Queen began a course of "preventative chemotherapy" late in February but is said to have a positive mindset for her recovery and is in good spirits, describing herself as "well and getting stronger every day".

It comes after it was announced that King Charles had also been diagnosed with cancer following surgery for an enlarged prostate.

Kate has received an outpouring of support and well-wishes following her announcement.

Rishi Sunak praised her "tremendous bravery", saying she had been "unfairly treated" and "subjected to intense scrutiny" in recent weeks.

In a statement, he said: "My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, Prince of Wales, the Royal Family and in particular her three children at this difficult time. The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery.

"She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today. In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media.

"When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family.

"I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she's ready."

Sir Keir Starmer said Kate has "the love and support of not just her whole family, but the whole nation too" during this "distressing time".

He said: "On behalf of the whole Labour Party, I want to send my very best wishes to Her Royal Highness at this distressing time.

"Our thoughts are with the whole Royal Family as they come to terms with the news and as they support The Princess of Wales through her treatment and recovery.

"Any cancer diagnosis is shocking. But I can only imagine the added stress of receiving that news amid the lurid speculation we've seen in recent weeks.

"Their Royal Highnesses are entitled to privacy and, like any parents, will have waited to choose the right moment to tell their children.

"I am heartened by The Princess of Wales' optimistic tone and her message of faith and hope. Her Royal Highness will be in our thoughts and prayers as she progresses through her treatment with the love and support of not just her whole family, but the whole nation too."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan posted on X: "On behalf of Londoners, I wish the Princess of Wales a swift recovery as she undergoes treatment. My thoughts are with her & her family.

"Cancer has an impact on so many of us - & her bravery in sharing her diagnosis will help raise awareness & encourage others to get checked."

Former PM Liz Truss said the "entire country" will be wishing the Princess of Wales a speedy recovery.

She said: "My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales and her family at this very difficult time.

"The entire country will be wishing her a full and speedy recovery."

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle praised the Princess of Wales for being "incredibly brave" in revealing her cancer diagnosis.

He said: "The Princess of Wales has been incredibly brave in revealing her cancer diagnosis and I am sure her candour will make such a difference to all those facing this dreadful disease.

"On behalf of the House of Commons, I would like send my best wishes to Catherine and her family and hope she will be back to full health very soon."