Harry tells struggling Brits to ‘muck in and help each other’ in video call from his Montecito mansion

Harry spoke with Well Child Awards winners over video call from his Californian mansion. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

The Duke of Sussex has told how the UK needs more people 'to step up and help out' in a video message from his $14million Montecito mansion – as the cost of living crisis continues to bite.

Speaking to doctors and nurses, Harry spoke of how the UK “needs people like you” in a video message to winners at the WellChild Awards, with the Duke describing how “the UK is going through a lot right now”.

WellChild, a national charity which Harry has been a patron of since 2007, provides support to seriously ill children.

“The feeling that I've always had, certainly in the UK, is that the general population, everyone gets it,” said Harry in the video call.

“Everyone wants to muck in and help each other no matter what.”

Describing how the medical professionals “inspire other people”, the Duke called in from the home he shares with wife Meghan and his two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

The Duke of Sussex spoke over video call. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Located in Montecito, California, the couple's 10,000 square foot home contains nine bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, a private cinema, gym, spa and wine cellar.

“There are certain other fractions that make that tricky for people but the way that I'm constantly inspired every single day is by you guys,” said Harry in the call.

“You don't have to do what you do, you choose to so... I'm going to say thank you.”

“None of the successes that Well Child has and none of the successes that you reference would be possible without people like you.”

Harry also appeared to be visibly moved when the Duke was told that his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, would have been so proud of him.

The Duke also spoke with seven-year-old Tony Hudgell as part of the series of video calls. Badly abused by his birth parents at the age of just 41 days, Tony’s injuries were so extensive that both of his legs had to be amputated.

A symbol of determination, Tony shot to fame earlier this year after raising £1.7million for the hospital that treated the injuries.

Later speaking with Isabelle Delaney, winner of the Inspirational Young Person aged 12 to 14 award, the prince spoke about the importance of service dogs, opening up about his and Meghan’s own canine companions.

Prince Harry on the video call. Picture: Wellchild / screenshot

"I tell you what, we all need a dog that keeps us calm. I've got three in this house now. So, we basically have five children," said Harry.

"I've got a black Labrador called Pula, a rescue beagle called Guy. And we got another rescue beagle called Mia.

Adding: “Between the three of them they charge around chasing squirrels and causing all sorts of problems for us every day. But they're also emotional support dogs - 100%! When they're behaving”.