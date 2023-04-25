Prince Harry will 'sit 10 rows back' from other royals at King Charles' coronation before making a hasty exit

Prince Harry to 'sit 10 rows' behind other royals at coronation, insider claims. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Prince Harry will be seated ten rows behind other senior royals at his father's coronation before making a quick exit, a royal insider has said.

Former butler Paul Burrell claimed the Duke of Sussex may have little time to speak to the King or his brother, the Prince of Wales, during his flying visit.

He added there is "no chance" of a reconciliation between the duke and the rest of his family following the fallout from his bombshell memoir Spare earlier this year.

Mr Burrell said Harry may not even get chance to speak to William or Charles before returning to California, The Sun reports.

"There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I'm afraid - I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors," he said.

Harry set to make a quick exit after the coronation next month. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘leading separate lives’ as public duties keep them apart, says royal expert

Read More: 'Homesick' Prince Harry was 'desperate' to go to the coronation and 'repeatedly tried to make plans with King Charles'

The former butler added: "He is coming to put his foot in the door and he is coming because his father wants him to be there.

"His father will be delighted that both his sons will be there to witness this incredible day in his life. But Harry is not going to hang around."

Harry and Meghan. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Prince Harry to skip King Charles' coronation concert to 'rush home to Meghan and their children'

Read More: Harry and Meghan laugh on big screen at basketball game in first outing since it emerged she won’t be at the Coronation

Last week Buckingham Palace confirming Harry would attend the coronation while Meghan will remain at the couple's home in California with their children Archie and Lilibet.

It is believed Meghan has decided to remain in the US because the clashes with Prince Archie's fourth birthday.Prince Harry is expected to return to California almost immediately after attending his father's official Coronation, missing out on the Coronation concert.