Putin launched Ukraine invasion 'while suffering with megalomania from cancer drugs'

Putin's 'moon-shaped face' in early 2022 was a sign of side effects, it's claimed. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Russian president Vladimir Putin launched his invasion into Ukraine while suffering with megalomania brought on from cancer drugs, a Western intelligence source has claimed.

A senior spy official from Denmark has suggested Putin's "delusions of grandeur" and his "moon-shaped face" in early 2022 were signs of the side effects of hormone treatment.

The head of Russian analysis at the Danish Defence Intelligence Service - identified only as Joakim - said: "Delusions of grandeur are one of the known side effects of the type of hormone treatment that he was on…

"It's not something I can say for certain, but I think it did affect his decisions when he launched the war in Ukraine."

He added that Putin "had a moon-shaped face at the start of the year, which is another known side effect of the same type of hormone treatment".

But the "biggest uncertainty" over the tyrant was his health "or someone removing him because of his failing health", MailOnline reported.

Despite Putin allegedly undergoing treatment for cancer, the analysis suggests he is not terminally ill.

Ukrainian service members attend military exercises near the border with Belarus amid Russia's attack on Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

It comes after the Kremlin said on Friday that concerns over Putin's health are now a matter of "state security" due to Covid mutations and high numbers of flu cases through winter.

The move means Putin could be removed further from the public eye going into the new year, cancelling planned appearances and events.

Putin's health has been the subject of much speculation since he launched the invasion in Ukraine.

There have been claims that he is regularly visited by a cancer specialist and often comes across frail and bloated in public appearances.

It has most recently been suggested that he is plotting to flee to South America if the war in Ukraine keeps getting worse for him.

Abbas Gallyamov, a political analyst who used to write Putin's speeches, said he has been told by a Kremlin source that a plot to flee to Venezuela or Argentina has been drawn up.

The so-called "Noah's Ark" plot is said to be managed by the head of state oil company Rosneft, Igor Sechin, who is closet to Venezuelan despot Nicolas Maduro.