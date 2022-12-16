Desperate Putin draws up 'Noah's Ark' plan to flee to South America if regime collapses

16 December 2022, 15:00

Putin has drawn up a "Noah&squot;s Ark" evacuation plan, it&squot;s been claimed
Putin has drawn up a "Noah's Ark" evacuation plan, it's been claimed. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Vladimir Putin is plotting to flee to South America if the war in Ukraine keeps getting worse for him, his ex-speechwriter has claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alleged details of the so-called "Noah's Ark" plan have been revealed as the Russian autocrat pulled out of his annual Q&A session and a hockey game amid suggestions they could be derailed by his opponents.

Abbas Gallyamov, a political analyst who used to write Putin's speeches, said he has been told by a Kremlin source that a plot to flee to Venezuela or Argentina has been drawn up, invoking the biblical ship that survived the great flood.

Israel-based Mr Gallyamov, writing on the social media app Telegram, said: "[Putin's] entourage has not ruled out that he will lose the war, be stripped of power, and have to urgently evacuate somewhere."

His comments come after Putin scrapped his appearance at a yearly question session, a mammoth televised affair that is largely staged and designed to boost his credentials.

He has also pulled out of a hockey game he usually plays in Red Square with bodyguards and those close to him.

Read more: Putin under pressure over Ukraine war disaster as Kremlin scraps New Year's press conference

Putin has withdrawn from key annual appearances
Putin has withdrawn from key annual appearances. Picture: Alamy

He may also cancel or postpone an upcoming state of the nation to the Russian parliament, which he is obliged to do once a year.

There were suggestions the Kremlin feared the Q&A could be derailed by a Ukrainian attack on Russia, with Kyiv launching strikes deeper into Russian territory, while media friendly to his government have claimed he is too busy conducting the war for such appearances.

Putin's health is also under intense scrutiny amid claims he is regularly visited by a cancer specialist and often appearing frail and bloated in public appearances.

The so-called "Noah's Ark" plot is said to be managed by the head of state oil company Rosneft, Igor Sechin, who is closet to Venezuelan despot Nicolas Maduro.

Read more: Russia launches 'massive' missile attack on multiple cities across Ukraine

Venezuela and Russia have been closely aligned and it could be a destination for Putin to flee to if his government collapses.

Argentina has also been suggested but Mr Gallyamov said China was ruled out because the government there hates "losers".

Putin is severely under pressure. Kyiv has used drones to attack bases deep within Russian territory, and with hundreds of thousands of Russians called up to fight, the war – still dubbed a "special military operation" by the Kremlin – has got closer to home.

His survival will likely depend on whether he can keep the elites happy, with authorities brutally clamping down on dissent and opposition to the war.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie to give up role as United Nations special envoy for refugees

King Charles dances with well-wishers at the JW3 centre in North London

Dancing King! Charles dances happily on visit to Jewish community centre as royals shrug off Harry and Meghan claims

Breaking
Lady Susan Hussey has met with Ngozi Fulani to apologise

William's godmother apologises to Sistah Space boss Ngozi Fulani over race row in face-to-face meeting

Rebecca Dykes death

Uber driver convicted of murdering UK embassy worker in Lebanon loses appeal

Russia Ukraine War

Russia launches more than 60 missiles into Ukraine

Germany Aquarium Bursts

Hundreds of fish killed after huge aquarium tank bursts in Berlin

Michelin starred chef Paul Kitching dies aged 61

'Genius' Michelin starred chef Paul Kitching, the man behind some of Britain's top restaurants, dies aged 61

Fresh allegations about parliamentarians' trips have been made

MPs used overseas visits to hire prostitutes and 'chase young women' fresh allegations claim

France Fire

Ten dead including five children in French apartment building fire

NASA Water Satellite

US-French satellite launched to map world’s oceans, lakes and rivers

Ross McCullam killed HR worker Megan Newborough

Lab worker who strangled colleague and slit her throat in ‘blind rage’ jailed for 23 years

Michael McCormack downing a shell of Sakau

Former Australian deputy prime minister rushed to hospital after downing traditional drink that was only for sipping

Police have launched a triple murder probe

Hospital nurse and her two children, six and four, found dead in home as police launch triple murder probe

Royal Mail say first class post and parcels must be sent today to arrive in time for Christmas

Last post for Christmas: Royal Mail says first-class parcels and cards must be sent today as striking staff return to work
Elon Musk suspended the Twitter accounts of several prominent journalists

Journalists critical of Elon Musk have Twitter accounts suspended ‘for endangering his family’

Vatican Pope

Parthenon fragments in Vatican museums to be returned to Greece

Latest News

See more Latest News

Belgium Demonstration

Thousands march through Brussels to demand action on energy prices and inflation

South Africa ANC Leadership Conference

South Africa’s ruling ANC party opens national conference amid bitter divisions

Malaysia Landslide

18 killed after landslide engulfs campsite in Malaysia

The artist sketch depicts Assistant US Attorney Erik Kenerson, front left, watching as Whitney Minter, a public defender from the eastern division of Virginia, stands to represent Abu Agila Mohammad M

Libya PM admits role in extraditing Lockerbie suspect to US

Germany Aquarium Burst

Burst tank at aquarium in Berlin creates wave of devastation

The AquaDom aquarium exploded, showing the hotel's lobby with debris

Massive suspended aquarium containing 1,500 fish and a million litres of water 'explodes' inside Berlin hotel
Mick Lynch with UK Rail Workers Strike In The Lead Up To Christmas

Union boss Mick Lynch warns of 'five more months' of strike misery next year

Netherlands Kosovo War Crimes

Former Kosovo Liberation Army commander convicted of war crimes

Russia Ukraine War

Russia launches ‘major missile attack’ on Ukrainian energy facilities

Andrew Western

Labour secures win in Stretford and Urmston by election

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

james sunak thatcher

James O'Brien caller believes PM would preside over the demise of UK railways

ferrari lynch grinch

RMT's Mick Lynch insists he doesn't 'relish' in being portrayed as 'the Grinch'

Flu

UK 'pays the price' for Covid lockdowns in rising flu rates, Biosciences Professor says

Nick ferrari

Actor who plays Hitler defends controversial show for schools after pupils perform Nazi salutes
Tom Swarbrick wonders whether public are really royal subjects

'Isn't it the other way around?': Tom Swarbrick wonders whether public are really royal subjects
Shelagh 15/12/22

'I don't think we'll ever reclaim the streets': Shelagh Fogarty despairs after murder of Zara Aleena
JOB Pat Cullen RCN

RCN General Secretary tells LBC how the govt can end strike action

‘Fine, you’ve got me’: James O’Brien caller struggles to explain why nurses shouldn’t get inflation-linked pay rise

'Ridiculous': James O’Brien rejects caller's suggestion that nurses shouldn't get pay rises
Nick Ferrari 15/12/22

NHS strikes aren't 'shameful' says Health Minister

James

James O'Brien rows with caller who compared refugees to bacteria

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit