Queue enters last full day - with 12-hour wait - ahead of minutes silence at 8pm

18 September 2022, 07:50 | Updated: 18 September 2022, 07:54

People queue overnight in cold temperatures to see the Queen lying in state
People queue overnight in cold temperatures to see the Queen lying in state. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The final day of the Queen's lying in state begins today, while a minute's silence will be held later to mourn her death.

The late monarch's coffin will remain in Westminster Hall for the public to view until 6.30am on Monday, ahead of the state funeral in Westminster Abbey, with Sunday likely to be the last chance to join the queue.

As of 5am, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport's (DCMS) online tracker said the estimated queueing time was at least 12 hours - far shorter than the peak of more than 25 hours that was seen in the early hours of Saturday morning.

At 8pm, the country will observe a one-minute silence to remember the Queen, with people invited to mark the occasion privately at home, on their doorstep or street, or at community events and vigils.

Read more: 'United in grief': William leads Queen's grandchildren in poignant vigil at her coffin

It will come shortly after the Queen Consort pays a televised tribute to the late monarch, recalling her "wonderful blue eyes" and saying: "I will always remember her smile."

Camilla, in pre-recorded words on the BBC, will speak of how Queen Elizabeth II was a "solitary woman" in a male-dominated world.

She will add: "I can't remember anyone except the Queen being there."

There will also be a service of reflection near Falkirk, Scotland at 7.30pm.

It will see 96 lanterns, one for each year of the late monarch's life, lowered into the pool of reflection at the foot of the Queen Elizabeth II Canal, before wreaths are placed into the water.

Meanwhile, Liz Truss is to have an audience with King Charles III before attending his reception for visiting heads of state at Buckingham Palace.

The King and Queen Consort will host world leaders and official overseas guests at the palace, in what the King's spokesman described as an "official state event".

The Prime Minister will also meet Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and Polish president Andrzej Duda in Downing Street.

It comes as world leaders travel to the UK ahead of Monday's funeral service.

The DCMS has said the historic occasion will be shown on giant screens in various locations across the UK - from London's

Hyde Park to Coleraine Town Hall in Northern Ireland.

Around 125 cinemas will also be screening the event - along with Sky News, ITV and the BBC for people watching from home.

On Saturday evening, the Queen's eight grandchildren together staged a heart-rending evening vigil around their beloved Granny's coffin.

The Prince of Wales, at the head of the coffin, with his brother the Duke of Sussex at the foot, both in the Blues and Royals No 1 uniform, stood with their heads bowed in her honour in sombre silence in the vast Westminster Hall.

Future king William was flanked at the corners by his cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Philips.

Harry was between Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, with 18-year-old Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn - the Queen's youngest grandchild who is just 14 - at the middle on either side of the coffin.

The grandchildren, invited by the King, had wanted to pay their respects as their parents had done the evening before.

William and the King also went on a walkabout in the afternoon to greet mourners in the queue for the lying in state, after Charles was given a tour of the Metropolitan Police Service Special Operations Room.

Hundreds of people in line at Lambeth, south London, cheered and applauded, with William and Charles shaking scores of hands and the prince discussing how long people had waited and whether they were able to keep warm.

At Westminster Abbey, final preparations are being put in place ready for the funeral on Monday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Joe Biden has landed in the UK ahead of the Queen's funeral

Joe Biden arrives in London ahead of the Queen’s funeral

This Morning bosses have denied Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield had 'VIP access'

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby ‘did not jump queue’ to see Queen, ITV says

Camilla will pay tribute to the Queen in a televised statement on Sunday

Camilla to remember Queen's 'wonderful blue eyes' and 'unforgettable smile' in televised tribute

The incident happened on Atholl Drive, Heywood

Woman and two men arrested on suspicion of murder after teenage boy died in Rochdale

Wristbands to see the Queen's lying-in-state are being put on eBay for thousands of pounds - but listings are quickly being removed

Ebay removes listings for Queen's lying-in-state wristbands after sellers put price at £100,000

Police investigating stabbing of two officers in Leicester Square

Man, 24, charged after two police officers stabbed in Leicester Square on Friday

The Queen's grandchildren stood vigil at her coffin for 15 minutes on Saturday evening

'United in grief': William leads Queen's grandchildren in poignant vigil at her coffin

Kate and Camilla during lunch for Commonwealth dignitaries at Buckingham Palace

Kate and Camilla display new royal partnership during special lunch for sorrowful Commonwealth dignitaries

Beatrice and Eugenie paid tribute to the Queen

'We thought you'd be here forever': Beatrice and Eugenie pay tribute to 'dearest Grannie' Queen Elizabeth II

Hundreds of protesters have gathered outside Scotland Yard

Protesters gather outside Met Police HQ over killing of unarmed black man Chris Kaba

The incident happened on Coupland Road in Leeds

Baby girl, 1, dies after being knocked down and killed by her 'devastated' dad in front of her home

Queen statue may be placed permanently in Trafalgar Square

Queen Elizabeth statue could be placed in Trafalgar Square after talks between MPs and officials

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall

Prince Harry and Meghan ‘uninvited’ to state reception at Buckingham Palace

Moldovan killer Sergiu Boianjiu jailed for 26 years for rape and attempted murder

Moldovan killer who came to Britain jailed for 26 years for rape and attempted murder

Putin speaks following Ukraine's counter-attacks against Russia

Russia may be unable to fend off another Ukraine attack experts say as Putin vows to press on

King Charles and the Prince of Wales made a surprise visit to the queue

'It means an awful lot that you're all here': Charles and William greet mourners queueing to see the Queen

Latest News

See more Latest News

A classroom sits empty in Kabul, Afghanistan

Exclusion of Afghan girls from high schools ‘shameful’, says UN

General manager Fan Aiping holds up one of the flags with the Queen’s image on at the Shaoxing Chuangdong Tour Articles Company factory in Shaoxing, in eastern China’s Zhejiang province

Chinese factory produces thousands of British flags after Queen’s death

A crashed plane, one of two, lies along Niwot Road between Highway 287 and N 95th Street in Longmont, Colorado

Three dead as two small planes collide in mid-air near Denver

A man on a bicycle makes his way through the rain in Miyazaki, southern Japan

Powerful typhoon pounds southern Japan

Paul Pogba file photo

Paul Pogba’s brother in custody in alleged extortion case

152 La mala ordina (Henry Silva)

Henry Silva, star of original Ocean’s Eleven, has died aged 95

Serbia Pride March

Belgrade police clash with protesters at Pride march

Ebor Festival 2022 – Day Three – York Racecourse

Quickthorn ‘in great form’ for Cadran challenge

Germany Oktoberfest Opening

In Pictures: Beer flowing as Oktoberfest returns for first time since 2019

Queen funeral hearse

Chinese vice president to represent Xi Jinping at Queen’s funeral

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

NHS Manager fed up at portrayal over bank holiday cancellations

NHS Manager 'fed up' at service's portrayal over Queen's bank holiday cancellations

Caller drops out of queue to see the Queen's coffin

Caller drops out of 'celeb-spotting' queue for Queen's coffin after it became a 'joke'

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

commonwealth

The Commonwealth is at risk according to caller who says the nations are in common but the wealth is in the UK
Nick Ferrari slams overzealous security taking sweets from old ladies in lying in state queue

Nick Ferrari slams overzealous security taking sweets from old ladies in lying in state queue
Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/09 | Watch again

Andrew Marr visited Westminster Hall on Thursday.

Andrew Marr: Palace of Westminster is an 'entirely different place' as mourners pay respects to Queen in 'utter silence'
The Queen ‘made you feel like you were the most special person in the room’, says her former Press Secretary

The Queen ‘made you feel like you were the most special person in the room’, says her former Press Secretary
James and queue

The monarchy is using the queues to Westminster Hall as ‘good PR’ caller says

Anti-monarchy protestors should not be arrested, says former Met Assistant Commissioner

Anti-monarchy protestors should not be arrested, says former Met Assistant Commissioner

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London