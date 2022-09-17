Head bowed William leads Queen's grandchildren in vigil at her coffin with Harry in uniform

The Queen's grandchildren stood vigil at her coffin for 15 minutes. Picture: Alamy/Royal Family

By Daisy Stephens

William and Harry came together to stand by the Queen's coffin in Westminster Hall in a poignant vigil with the monarch's other grandchildren.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex joined Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise, Viscount Severn, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips in the moving tradition, known as the Vigil of the Princes.

Once the Queen's grandchildren took their positions by her coffin at 6pm, members of the public continued to file past to pay their respects after queueing for hours outside.

The Prince of Wales was flanked by his cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Philips, while the Duke of Sussex stood with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as Lady Louise Windsor and her brother Viscount Severn were at the middle of the coffin.

At 6.15pm the line was stopped to allow the Queen's grandchildren to leave.

They filed out in formation, led by Prince William.

Other family members watched on from the sidelines during the vigil, among them The Earl and Countess of Wessex.

The Queen's grandchildren file into Westminster Hall to stand guard over her coffin. Picture: Royal Family

Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, has previously been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourns, because he is no longer a working royal.

But royal sources said the King decided his youngest son could wear uniform for the vigil.

Despite being a former Army officer, Harry has been in civilian dress for official events, including walking behind the Queen's coffin on Wednesday.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the tribute was "enormously touching".

"United in grief, united in love for their grandmother," he wrote on Twitter.

"An enormously touching tribute as The Queen's eight grandchildren come together to hold vigil around her coffin in Westminster Hall tonight."

It comes less than an hour after Beatrice and Eugenie paid tribute to their grandmother in an emotional statement to "our dearest Grannie".

The sisters thanked her for being "the loving hand on our backs leading us through this world", and said it was "the honour of our lives" to be her granddaughters.

"Our dearest Grannie, We've not been able to put much into words since you left us all," they said.

"There have been tears and laughter, silences and chatter, hugs and loneliness, and a collective loss for you, our beloved Queen and our beloved Grannie.

"We, like many, thought you'd be here forever. And we all miss you terribly.

"You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever."

They also spoke of the Queen being reunited with her husband of 73 years Prince Philip, who died just 17 months ago.

"We're so happy you're back with Grandpa. Goodbye dear Grannie, it has been the honour of our lives to have been your granddaughters and we're so very proud of you," they said.

Last night King Charles and his siblings came together to stage a similar vigil, symbolically watching over the Queen as she lies in state in Westminster Hall.

They were all dressed in uniform, with an exception made for disgraced Andrew, who is no longer a working royal, to wear his military uniform as a "special mark of respect" for the Queen.