Breaking News

'We thought you'd be here forever': Beatrice and Eugenie pay tribute to 'dearest Grannie' Queen Elizabeth II

17 September 2022, 17:24 | Updated: 17 September 2022, 17:36

Beatrice and Eugenie paid tribute to the Queen
Beatrice and Eugenie paid tribute to the Queen. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have paid tribute to the Queen in an emotional statement to "our dearest Grannie".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The sisters, in a written message released as they prepared to mount a vigil around the late monarch's coffin, thanked their grandmother for "making us laugh, for including us, for picking heather and raspberries, for marching soldiers, for our teas, for comfort, for joy".

Beatrice and Eugenie said they missed the Queen terribly and thanked her for being "the loving hand on our backs leading us through this world", adding: "We, like many, thought you'd be here forever."

The princesses - the daughters of the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York - shared the grief they have felt since the death of the Queen at Balmoral nine days ago.

They said: "Our dearest Grannie, We've not been able to put much into words since you left us all.

"There have been tears and laughter, silences and chatter, hugs and loneliness, and a collective loss for you, our beloved Queen and our beloved Grannie.

"We, like many, thought you'd be here forever. And we all miss you terribly.

"You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever."

Like the Queen's other grandchildren, the princesses shared happy summers with the late monarch in the Scottish Highlands as the royals gathered each year on the Balmoral estate.

"For now dear Grannie, all we want to say is thank you. Thank you for making us laugh, for including us, for picking heather and raspberries, for marching soldiers, for our teas, for comfort, for joy," they said.

They added, in a nod to the Queen's modesty: "You, being you, will never know the impact you have had on our family and so many people around the world."

Beatrice and Eugenie spoke of the Queen being reunited with her husband of 73 years the Duke of Edinburgh who died just 17 months ago.

"We're so happy you're back with Grandpa. Goodbye dear Grannie, it has been the honour of our lives to have been your granddaughters and we're so very proud of you," they said.

They also hailed their "dear Uncle Charles" in his new role as monarch.

"We know that dear Uncle Charles, the King, will continue to lead in your example as he too has dedicated his life to service. God save the King," the sisters said.

The princesses ended their message to the Queen with the words: "With our love, Beatrice and Eugenie."

Updates to follow

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hundreds of protesters have gathered outside Scotland Yard

Protesters gather outside Met Police HQ over killing of unarmed black man Chris Kaba

Breaking
The incident happened on Coupland Road in Leeds

Baby girl, 1, dies after being knocked down and killed by her 'devastated' dad in front of her home

Queen statue may be placed permanently in Trafalgar Square

Queen Elizabeth statue could be placed in Trafalgar Square after talks between MPs and officials

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall

Prince Harry and Meghan ‘uninvited’ to state reception at Buckingham Palace

Moldovan killer Sergiu Boianjiu jailed for 26 years for rape and attempted murder

Moldovan killer who came to Britain jailed for 26 years for rape and attempted murder

Putin speaks following Ukraine's counter-attacks against Russia

Russia may be unable to fend off another Ukraine attack experts say as Putin vows to press on

King Charles and the Prince of Wales made a surprise visit to the queue

'It means an awful lot that you're all here': Charles and William greet mourners queueing to see the Queen

The satellite images show the scale of the queue to see the Queen

Queue to see the Queen and crowds of mourners so big they can be seen from space

The Duke of Sussex, pictured here in a morning suit, will be in military uniform at the vigil later

Prince Harry to stand vigil at foot of Queen's coffin in military uniform

Chinese vice president Wang Qishan will attend the funeral of the Queen

China’s Vice President to attend Queen’s funeral - after delegation banned from lying-in-state

Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman is reportedly planning a trip to the UK to pay respects to the Queen

Saudi crown prince’s ‘planned visit for Queen’s funeral’ sparks human rights backlash

People are being advised not to try to join the queue as wait times have reached 24 hours

Public warned of 24 hour queue to see the Queen lying in state

Onlookers watched in shock as the man was arrested

Man arrested after running up to Queen's coffin and 'lifting the Royal Standard' as onlookers gasp in horror

A man on roller skates attempted to cross the King's car.

Police stop man from roller skating in front of Charles' car moments before arriving at Westminster Hall for vigil

William and Kate spoke to mourners at Sandringham

'I thought she'd have more time' Prince William admits as he says pupils at children's school only talk about Queen's death
The monarch watched over the Queen's coffin

Charles' final vigil: Queen's children including Andrew in full military uniform pay respects to late monarch

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ebor Festival 2022 – Day Three – York Racecourse

Quickthorn ‘in great form’ for Cadran challenge

Germany Oktoberfest Opening

In Pictures: Beer flowing as Oktoberfest returns for first time since 2019

Queen funeral hearse

Chinese vice president to represent Xi Jinping at Queen’s funeral

Germany Oktoberfest Opening

Munich’s Oktoberfest opens after two-year hiatus

Destroyed home

Pressure on Russian forces increases after Ukrainian advance

Akos Hadhazy

Hungary faces reckoning with EU that could cost it billions

Putin and Xi

Putin vows to continue Russian attack on Ukraine

South Africa Cheetahs Moved

Cheetahs to be flown to India in attempt at reintroduction after 70 years

Trump FBI

US asks appeals court to lift judge’s Mar-a-Lago probe hold

London theatres

The Phantom Of The Opera to close on Broadway, reports say

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

NHS Manager fed up at portrayal over bank holiday cancellations

NHS Manager 'fed up' at service's portrayal over Queen's bank holiday cancellations

Caller drops out of queue to see the Queen's coffin

Caller drops out of 'celeb-spotting' queue for Queen's coffin after it became a 'joke'

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

commonwealth

The Commonwealth is at risk according to caller who says the nations are in common but the wealth is in the UK
Nick Ferrari slams overzealous security taking sweets from old ladies in lying in state queue

Nick Ferrari slams overzealous security taking sweets from old ladies in lying in state queue
Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/09 | Watch again

Andrew Marr visited Westminster Hall on Thursday.

Andrew Marr: Palace of Westminster is an 'entirely different place' as mourners pay respects to Queen in 'utter silence'
The Queen ‘made you feel like you were the most special person in the room’, says her former Press Secretary

The Queen ‘made you feel like you were the most special person in the room’, says her former Press Secretary
James and queue

The monarchy is using the queues to Westminster Hall as ‘good PR’ caller says

Anti-monarchy protestors should not be arrested, says former Met Assistant Commissioner

Anti-monarchy protestors should not be arrested, says former Met Assistant Commissioner

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London