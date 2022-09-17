Prince Harry and Meghan ‘uninvited’ to state reception at Buckingham Palace

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Prince Harry and Meghan are reported to have been ‘uninvited’ from a state reception hosted by the King at Buckingham Palace tomorrow night.

They are believed to have received invitations earlier this week but the pair are now unlikely to attend after officials insisted it is for working royals only, according to the Telegraph.

The VIP reception will host 500 heads of state and other dignitaries who will be greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron, and the Canadian PM Justin Trudeau are going to attend the funeral on Monday.

It comes after Harry was given the go-ahead to wear military uniform at a vigil around the Queen’s coffin tonight.

Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, has previously been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourns, because he is no longer a working royal.

Royal sources say the King decided his youngest son can wear uniform for the vigil, saying he will stand at the foot of the coffin, with William at the head.

Despite being a former Army officer, he has been in civilian dress for official events, including walking behind his grandmother's coffin on Wednesday when it was carried to Westminster Hall for lying in state.

On Friday evening, the Queen's children - Charles, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex - took part in their own vigil.