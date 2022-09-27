Queues of men fleeing conscription in Russia so big they can be seen from space

Queues of men fleeing Russia can be seen from space. Picture: Maxar Technologies/Twitter

By Fran Way

QUEUES of men leaving Russia are so big they can be seen from space.

Satellite photographs show a long line of vehicles trapped in gridlock as drivers attempt to cross the border of Russia into Georgia to escape the mobilisation.

Queues of drivers leaving Russia. Picture: Maxar Technologies/Twitter

Russia’s call for an extra 300-thousand reservists to fight in the war against Ukraine has triggered a mass exodus of men in the country which has been fuelled by protests.

The first group of men who have been called up have reportedly started arriving at army bases.

But British military intelligence suggests the Kremlin has a challenge training them all up – as many don’t have any experience.

The results from Russia’s so-called ‘sham referendums’ in four areas of eastern Ukraine are also to be revealed today.

In the five-day vote, residents were asked whether they want their regions to become part of Russia.

It’s feared that Vladamir Putin could use the results of the votes to claim any attacks on the occupied territories are – in fact – attacks on Russia.

Tens of thousands of residents had already fled the regions amid the war and images shared by those who stayed showed armed Russian troops going door to door to pressure Ukrainians voting.

As the vote was nearing its end, a senior Kremlin official issued the bluntest warning yet that Russia is prepared to use nuclear weapons to halt a Ukrainian push to reclaim Russia-occupied areas.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday once again called the Russian mobilisation as nothing more than "an attempt to provide commanders on the ground with a constant stream of cannon fodder".

Mr Zelensky said the Ukrainian military will attack efforts to take back "the entire territory of Ukraine", and has drawn up plans to counter "new type