Rishi Sunak brands union leader Mick Lynch 'the Grinch who wants to steal Christmas' as he slams 'cruelly timed' strikes

Rishi Sunak addresses journalists earlier this week. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Rishi Sunak lambasted RMT union leader Mick Lynch for causing "misery for millions" with nationwide rail strikes in the run-up to Christmas.

In a column for tomorrow's Sun on Sunday, Sunak wrote that Lynch is a "Grinch" hoping to "steal Christmas".

He said: "Rail workers and border officers have been offered deals that are fair – and affordable to taxpayers. An increasing number of union members want a deal. They are tired of being foot soldiers in Mick Lynch's class war.

"Labour back the Grinches that want to steal Christmas for their own political ends. We are doing everything we can to ensure people get the Christmas they deserve."

Mick Lynch is pictured on the picket line by London's Euston Station. Picture: Alamy

The RMT and other workers' unions are in the midst of nationwide industrial action affecting millions of journeys.

Members say pay offers from their employers and the government are far below current, soaring rates of inflation.

Lynch told LBC yesterday that he "does not seek hostility or even a profile".

The union leader said: "The media is nearly completely hostile to the movement, and I have to bear that.

This weekend's industrial action affects services at Glasgow Central Station. Picture: Alamy

"They can do that if they want. I’ve got a job to do on behalf of my people.

"I try to go about that in a professional and courteous way."

Lynch also rejected claims that the ongoing rail strikes are losing public support, stating: "I get a lot of support from the general public.

"All over Britain people come and shake my hand and ask me to carry on."