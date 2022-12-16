RMT's Mick Lynch insists he doesn't 'relish' in being portrayed as 'the Grinch'

16 December 2022, 11:44

By Ellen Morgan

Head of the RMT Mick Lynch says he doesn't like the character newspapers have given him amid rail workers' strikes.

Rail workers, represented by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), have begun the third day of strike action this week in a dispute over pay.

The Secretary-General of RMT, Mick Lynch, appeared on LBC this morning to speak on behalf of his union.

When Nick Ferrari asked how he reacted to newspapers accusing him of enjoying being cast as the Grinch, the RMT General Secretary replied: "The media is nearly completely hostile to the movement, and I have to bear that."

Mick Lynch also said that he didn’t "like being put as a caricature," but the media "concocted" roles for union leaders, including his predecessor Bob Crow.

But Lynch assured he won’t let this distract him from the rail workers’ fight: "They can do that if they want. I’ve got a job to do on behalf of my people.

"I try to go about that in a professional and courteous way. I don’t seek hostility or even a profile."

READ MORE: Union boss Mick Lynch warns of 'five more months' of strike misery next year

He rejected claims that the ongoing rail strikes are losing public support: "I get a lot of support from the general public…all over Britain people come and shake my hand and ask me to carry on."

Rail workers are holding their second 48-hour strike this week in an ongoing dispute about pay and working conditions.

Train services around Britain will be disrupted as a result, with no trains at all on certain routes. Lynch recognises that the public is angry but has insisted there will be minimal disruption to travellers over the Christmas period.

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

james sunak thatcher

James O'Brien caller believes PM would preside over the demise of UK railways

JOB Pat Cullen RCN

RCN General Secretary tells LBC how the govt can end strike action

‘Fine, you’ve got me’: James O’Brien caller struggles to explain why nurses shouldn’t get inflation-linked pay rise

'Ridiculous': James O’Brien rejects caller's suggestion that nurses shouldn't get pay rises

Nick Ferrari 15/12/22

NHS strikes aren't 'shameful' says Health Minister

James

James O'Brien rows with caller who compared refugees to bacteria

PM's toughened migration policy cannot fill ‘gaping pit of racist hate’ says James O’Brien

PM's toughened migration policy cannot fill ‘gaping pit of racist hate’ says James O’Brien

‘If woke is a virus, I hope everyone catches it’ says James O’Brien caller

‘If woke is a virus, I hope everyone catches it’ says James O’Brien caller

James O’Brien deconstructs logic behind the government’s reluctance to settle with unions’ demands

James O’Brien tears apart government reluctance to settle with union demands

James O’Brien condemns ‘12 years of austerity’ under Tory government as snow and ice disrupt travel

James O’Brien condemns ‘12 years of austerity’ under Tory government as snow and ice disrupt travel

james snow

James O’Brien schools caller who claims 'self-entitled' Brits should use 'common sense' to battle snow

If Nicola Sturgeon can sit down with the RCN and avert strikes, why can't Rishi Sunak?

James O'Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for failing to negotiate with nurses

Caller ties himself in knots over the Duchess of Sussex, claiming she reminds him of his exes

Caller ties himself in knots over Meghan Markle, claiming she reminds him of his exes

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

x

'Give the nurses what they want!': Pensioner describes hospital epiphany that turned him left-wing

JSO

Just Stop Oil have found the perfect way to protest, says James O'Brien

James O’Brien reflects on ‘Dickensian' 21st Century Britain as people struggle to heat their homes

James O’Brien reflects on ‘Dickensian' 21st Century Britain as people struggle to heat their homes

James O'Brien exposes the 'national embarassment' of Sussex-hating newspapers

James O'Brien exposes the 'national embarassment' of newspapers hating Sussexes

'This rail strike is going nuclear' says James O'Brien as RMT gears up for Christmas strikes

'This rail strike is going nuclear', says James O'Brien as RMT gears up for Christmas strikes

James O'Brien praises Keir Starmer’s plan to reform the House of Lords

James O'Brien applauds Keir Starmer putting 'principle' over 'pragmatism' in House of Lords reform plan

James care homes

James O'Brien lambasts Matt Hancock for 'egregious' attempt to evade blame for Covid deaths

James O'Brien 02/12/22

'Harry and Meghan have the better fairytale': James O'Brien on bitterness towards the Sussexes

James 01/12/22

James O'Brien is completely fascinated by desperation to deny racism

James O’Brien: Age makes Lady Hussey’s behaviour ‘explainable’ not ‘excusable’

James O’Brien: Age makes Lady Hussey’s behaviour ‘explainable’ not ‘excusable’

NHS

'Do they all deserve a pay rise?': Ex-NHS nurse torn over strikes

Elon Musk: James O’Brien challenges listeners to explain ‘freedom of speech’

'Is freedom of speech just the freedom to lie?' asks James O’Brien

James O'Brien on Christianity

'Go to Church then!': James O'Brien predicts anger towards Christianity dropping to 'minority religion'

Molly Russell: James O’Brien exposes ‘hooks’ of social media after Online Safety Bill expands to criminalise harmful content

Molly Russell: James O’Brien exposes social media's ‘hooks’ as Online Safety Bill expands

james private

James O'Brien dismantles the 'indefensible' tax break on private school fees

brexit keir

James O’Brien: Keir Starmer doesn’t just want to win, he wants to win big

James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

Suella Braverman fails to answer how refugees can get to the UK legally

James O'Brien takes aim at Suella Braverman: Does she 'relish' a lack of legal migration routes?

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Lord O'Neill hails 'really cool' initiative for people to donate energy bill rebate to less fortunate

Lord O'Neill hails initiative for people to donate energy bill rebate to less fortunate

James O'Brien dissects 'baffling' US gun control opposition

James O'Brien dissects 'baffling' US gun control opposition

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate

'I feel used!' Tearful veteran 'embarrassed' by Britain's Afghan withdrawal

'I feel used!': Tearful veteran 'embarrassed' by Britain's Afghan withdrawal

James O'Brien's 'astonishing' takedown of PM's Partygate misconduct

James O'Brien's 'astonishing' takedown of PM's Partygate misconduct

Boys at Rishi Sunak's school had 'no idea' about outside world says ex-employee

Boys at Rishi Sunak's school had 'no idea' about outside world says ex-employee

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Matt Frei hosts heated debated on racism in the royal family

'I'm dismayed on all fronts': Matt Frei hosts heated debate on racism in the royal family

12 days ago

Shelagh 15/12/22

'I don't think we'll ever reclaim the streets': Shelagh Fogarty despairs after murder of Zara Aleena

22 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ross McCullam killed HR worker Megan Newborough

Lab worker who strangled colleague and slit her throat in ‘blind rage’ jailed for 23 years

Michael McCormack downing a shell of Sakau

Former Australian deputy prime minister rushed to hospital after downing traditional drink that was only meant to be sipped
Police have launched a triple murder probe

Hospital nurse and her two children, six and four, found dead in home as police launch triple murder probe
Royal Mail say first class post and parcels must be sent today to arrive in time for Christmas

Last post for Christmas: Royal Mail says first-class parcels and cards must be sent today as striking staff return to work
Elon Musk suspended the Twitter accounts of several prominent journalists

Journalists critical of Elon Musk have Twitter accounts suspended ‘for endangering his family’
The AquaDom aquarium exploded, showing the hotel's lobby with debris

Massive suspended aquarium containing 1,500 fish and a million litres of water 'explodes' inside Berlin hotel
Mick Lynch with UK Rail Workers Strike In The Lead Up To Christmas

Union boss Mick Lynch warns of 'five more months' of strike misery next year

Andrew Western

Labour secures win in Stretford and Urmston by election

Flu

UK 'pays the price' for Covid lockdowns in rising flu rates, Biosciences Professor says

Nick ferrari

Actor who plays Hitler defends controversial show for schools after pupils perform Nazi salutes