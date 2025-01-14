Romanian court lifts house arrest on Andrew Tate as sex crime probe hits roadblock

Andrew Tate (L) and his brother Tristan Tate are pictured inside The Court of Appeal in Bucharest. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Andrew Tate has been freed from house arrest after five months, according to his legal team.

The misogynistic influencer, who is facing charges of rape and human trafficking, has spent the last five months on house arrest in his Romanian mansion.

While he is free to leave his home, Tate, 38, must remain in Romania for the time being.

His lawyers said in the statement: "In a crucial legal decision, the Romanian courts have today lifted the house arrest imposed on Andrew Emory Tate, replacing it with judicial control (probation).

"This ruling marks a decisive step forward, granting Andrew the freedom to travel throughout Romania while adhering to the required legal conditions.

"Once again, this decision highlights the Romanian justice system’s commitment to fairness and transparency, showcasing its dedication to upholding due process and the rule of law."

The statement did not include any comment on his brother, Tristan, who is facing trafficking charges.

Writing on X after the decision was confirmed, Andrew Tate said: “The harder they try to make me go away…

“The bigger I become. The world is mine.

"Now I will become Prime Minister to make sure this never happens again."

The decision to free Tate comes amid reports the charges against him could be withdrawn after a court found "multiple irregularities" in prosecutors' indictment.

Andrew Tate must remain in Romania despite being released from house arrest. Picture: Alamy

The ruling by the Bucharest Court of Appeal marked a major setback for Romania's anti-organised crime agency.

The appeals court ruled it identified multiple flaws in the prosecutors' case file against the Tates, saying prosecutors had failed to adequately explain the charges against Andrew to one alleged female victim, and that the charges against the female suspects were not properly presented.

It said the indictment failed to specify the amounts related to the confiscation of assets in the case.

After the ruling, Andrew Tate, a former kickboxer and dual British-US citizen who has amassed over 10 million followers on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, said: "The prosecution knew they were lies. We knew they were lies."