Comedian and actor Tony Slattery dies aged 65 following heart attack

Actor and comedian Tony Slattery who has died following a heart attack aged 65. Picture: Shutterstock

By StephenRigley

Tony Slattery, best known for his 80s show Whose Line Is It Anyway?, has died `aged 65.

Slattery appeared on the Channel 4 comedy improvisation show Whose Line Is It Anyway? and comedy shows Just A Minute and Have I Got News For You.

A statement on behalf of his partner Mark Michael Hutchinson said: "It is with great sadness we must announce actor and comedian Tony Slattery, aged 65, has passed away today, Tuesday morning, following a heart attack on Sunday evening."

Tony Slattery, iconic comedian and Whose Line Is It Anyway? star, dies at 65 from heart attack. Picture: alamy

Born November 9, 1959, Slattery was the contemporary of Dame Emma Thompson, Sir Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie at the University of Cambridge.

He was the former president of the improvisation group Cambridge Footlights, and had recently been touring a comedy show in England and launched a podcast, Tony Slattery's Rambling Club, in October.

In 2020, Slattery - who regularly spoke openly about his bipolar disorder - revealed he went bankrupt following a battle with substance abuse and mental health issues.

He told the Radio Times that his "fiscal illiteracy and general innumeracy" as well as his "misplaced trust in people" had also contributed to his money problems.

Slattery released the BBC Two Horizon documentary What's The Matter With Tony Slattery? in the same year, which saw him and Hutchinson visit leading experts on mood disorders and addiction.

Slattery is survived by his partner of more than three decades, the actor Hutchinson.