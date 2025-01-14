Kate keeps promise in emotional return to hospital where she had cancer treatment

The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, where she received her cancer treatment, to personally thank staff for her care. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Princess of Wales has carried out a surprise visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received her cancer treatment, to personally thank staff for her care.

Kate returned to the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, west London, on Tuesday morning, in an "incredibly poignant" visit to the place she received cancer treatment.

The surprise solo engagement - Kate's first this year - was described as an important moment in the Princess' "personal journey".

Princess Kate was diagnosed with cancer last year and had to withdraw from royal duties as she underwent treatment.

The Princess of Wales talks with Katherine Field during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, where she received her cancer treatment. Picture: Alamy

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: "The princess wanted to make the journey to both show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world-leading care and treatment the Marsden provides."

Kate, dressed in a long dark brown tartan coat and burgundy polo neck and skirt, said as she arrived at the hospital's main entrance: "I was just saying, coming in the front entrance here, having made so many quiet, private visits, actually it's quite nice."

One woman told the princess as she sat with patients and their families on the ward: "I think you've managed the children amazingly well."

Kate, Princess of Wales, meets Scout the therapy dog during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital. Picture: Alamy

Kate replied: "Oh that's kind."

The princess added: "The treatments are really so different and so varied, it impacts families differently."

Kate was said to have wanted to show her support in person to those going through cancer treatment.

The unannounced visit coincided with the news that Kate has become joint royal patron of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, alongside the Prince of Wales.

The patronage was once held by Diana, Princess of Wales, and William has been its president for many years, but will now serve as co-patron with Kate.

Princess Kate hugs Rebecca Mendelhson during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital. Picture: Alamy

William described 2024 as one of the most "brutal" years of his life.

He spoke candidly about the royal family's major health scares, saying 2024 had been a "dreadful" experience.

He said: "Honestly, it's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life.

"So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.

"But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done.

"But from a personal family point of view, it's been, yeah, it's been brutal."

Speaking of her difficult 2024 in December, Kate said: "I didn’t know this time last year it was going to be the year I’ve just had."

In June, the princess, in a candid written message, revealed she was "making good progress" but had "good days and bad days", was "not out of the woods yet" and was facing a few more months of treatment.

In September, the princess confirmed she had completed her treatment, but revealed that she, William and their children had faced an "incredibly tough" time.