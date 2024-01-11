Ex-Royal Marine’s prosthetic legs found in alleyway after they were stolen from car parked at Premier Inn

Mark Omrod had his prosthetic legs stolen from a car park in Chiswick. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A former Royal Marine has said his prosthetic legs have been found after they were stolen from a west London car park.

Mark Omrod MBE, 40, shared on social media that he “did not have the best start to my day” after he discovered his prosthetic legs had been stolen.

They were taken from a Premier Inn car park in Chiswick along with his gym and JiuJitsu clothes.

He posted a photo of the smashed back of his car window on X and wrote: “Not the best start to my day!!!

“Had my car broken into last night.

“They stole a bag full of sweaty gym clothes, another bag with my JiuJitsu Gi in and what’s really inconvenient is they took a set of my prosthetic legs!

“Despite having 3 cameras pointing at my car I was told by the staff at the hotel that they couldn’t see any activity as the view to my car was blocked by another car (might be time to reposition those cameras).

“The sad thing is to think that someone would break into a car parked in a disabled parking space and steal equipment someone needs to live independently and not even care.”

Premier Inn said it was looking into the incident.

So on my way out of London tonight I checked my emails and DM’s and had messages from a woman who said she’d found my stuff just after 8pm last night in an alley by her house and somehow saw my social media post about it!!!



I now have everything back… pic.twitter.com/dNT5LnQ6Pj — Mark Ormrod MBE (@MarkOrmrod) January 10, 2024

Mr Omrod has since been reunited with his belongings after he was contacted by a woman who said she had discovered them in an alleyway.

He said in an update on X: “On my way out of London tonight I checked my emails and DMs and had messages from a woman who said she'd found my stuff just after 8pm last night in an alley by her house and somehow saw my social media post about it! I now have everything back."

The triple-amputee is a gold-medal-winning Invictus Games athlete. He lost both his legs and an arm in Afghanistan after he stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED) in Helmand on Christmas Eve 2007.

Mr Omrod was appointed MBE for his services to the Royal Marines and veterans.

He has since gone on to work for The Royal Marines Charity.