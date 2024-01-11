Prince Harry to be honoured as ‘living legend of aviation’ as he’s inducted into Hall of Fame alongside Buzz Aldrin

Prince Harry has been selected for the award. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Prince Harry is to be named alongside heroes Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin as a Living Legend of Aviation in the US.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Duke of Sussex, 39, is to be inducted into the Living Legends of Aviation for his work during his time as a pilot in the British Army.

He will be inducted next Friday at an awards ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, hosted by actor and aviation ambassador John Travolta.

The event was set up in 2003 to honour those who make significant contributions to aviation and aerospace.

However, Harry’s selection as an inductee has divided some, as social media users questioned why the duke has been selected while others celebrated his award.

One wrote on X: “I look forward to every other military pilot in the world being given the same award based on his accomplishments in that field.”

While another added: “Is this a joke? What is the legendary stuff that he has done? I am asking seriously! What the heck has he done?"

The duke's induction has raised eyebrows. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson, 75, reveals he has cancer and has ‘a year to live’

Read more: Sadio Mane, 31, breaks silence after marrying '19-year-old' Aisha Tamba in Senegal

But others celebrated the prince’s selection for the awards, as one said: “Excellent news for Prince Harry.”

Another added: “Prince Harry doing what he does best. Congratulations on your induction into the aviation hall of fame.”

Harry will join other previous aviation and aerospace "legends" including Buzz Aldrin, Jeff Bezos, Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford, Morgan Freeman and Elon Musk.

US Navy pilot Fred George and former world speed record holder Steve Hinton are among those to be inducted this year.

A statement on the event's website said: "Prince Harry is a humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate and environmentalist.

"He has dedicated his life to advancing causes that he is passionate about and that bring about permanent change for people and places."

He will join the likes of Buzz Aldrin as an inductee. Picture: Alamy

Past inductees who have since died are replaced on the list by people still ‘living’.

Harry completed two tours of Afghanistan as a forward air controller and an Apache helicopter pilot having flown countless training missions in the UK, US and Australia.

He served 10 years in the military, eventually rising to the rank of Captain.

The duke has previously spoken fondly of his military past, as he said the career ‘saved him’ after the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

In an interview with 60 Minutes in 2023, he said: “My military career saved me in many regards. It got me out of the spotlight from the UK press.”

His brother Prince William trained with the RAF as a search and rescue pilot in 2009, before becoming an air ambulance pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance for two years from March 2015.