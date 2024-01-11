Former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson, 75, reveals he has cancer and has ‘a year to live’

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson has revealed that he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 75-year-old revealed his diagnosis to a Swedish radio station, telling them he had "at best" another year to live.

"Everyone understands that I have an illness that is not good," he told P1.

"Everyone guesses it's cancer and it is. But I have to fight as long as I can."

Eriksson added that he has "maybe at best a year, at worst a little less, or at best maybe even longer".

"You can't be absolutely sure. It is better not to think about it.

"But you can trick your brain. See the positive in things, don't wallow in adversity, because this is the biggest adversity of course, but make something good out of it."

Read More: Minister vows to act over ex-footballer Joey Barton’s social media rants about soccer pundits

Read More: Sadio Mane, 31, breaks silence after marrying '19-year-old' Aisha Tamba in Senegal

After spells with Lazio and Roma, Eriksson was appointed England manager in 2001. He managed the national team for five years, leaving after the 2006 World Cup.

He went on to manage again in England, with spells at Manchester City and Leicester City.

Sven-Goran Eriksson, former England manager. Picture: Getty

Last year, Eriksson stepped down from his role as sporting director at Karlstad Fotball due to health concerns.

"I have chosen to limit my public assignments for the time being, due to health problems which are under investigation," he said at the time.