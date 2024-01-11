Former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson, 75, reveals he has cancer and has ‘a year to live’

11 January 2024, 07:12 | Updated: 11 January 2024, 07:34

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson
Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson has revealed that he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 75-year-old revealed his diagnosis to a Swedish radio station, telling them he had "at best" another year to live.

"Everyone understands that I have an illness that is not good," he told P1.

"Everyone guesses it's cancer and it is. But I have to fight as long as I can."

Eriksson added that he has "maybe at best a year, at worst a little less, or at best maybe even longer".

Sven-Goran Eriksson
Sven-Goran Eriksson. Picture: Getty

"You can't be absolutely sure. It is better not to think about it.

"But you can trick your brain. See the positive in things, don't wallow in adversity, because this is the biggest adversity of course, but make something good out of it."

Read More: Minister vows to act over ex-footballer Joey Barton’s social media rants about soccer pundits

Read More: Sadio Mane, 31, breaks silence after marrying '19-year-old' Aisha Tamba in Senegal

After spells with Lazio and Roma, Eriksson was appointed England manager in 2001. He managed the national team for five years, leaving after the 2006 World Cup.

He went on to manage again in England, with spells at Manchester City and Leicester City.

Sven-Goran Eriksson, former England manager
Sven-Goran Eriksson, former England manager. Picture: Getty

Last year, Eriksson stepped down from his role as sporting director at Karlstad Fotball due to health concerns.

"I have chosen to limit my public assignments for the time being, due to health problems which are under investigation," he said at the time.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rapper G Herbo

Rapper G Herbo could be sentenced to more than a year in jail over fraud plot

Carol Vorderman joins LBC to present new Sunday programme starting this weekend on LBC and Global Player

Carol Vorderman joins LBC to present new Sunday programme starting this weekend on LBC and Global Player

Stephen Bradshaw, a Post Office investigator, will give evidence to the Post Office public inquiry later

Workers at scandal-hit Fujitsu to strike over pay as firm faces calls to repay ‘fortune’ spent on Post Office scandal

Wounded Palestinians run into Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, moments after an Israeli strike hit a building next to it on Wednesday

Top UN court opens hearings on allegation Israel is committing genocide in Gaza

Prince Harry has been selected for the award.

Prince Harry to be honoured as ‘living legend of aviation’ as he’s inducted into Hall of Fame alongside Buzz Aldrin

A Starbucks branch

Starbucks sued by consumer group over ethical sourcing claim

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses people as Vytautas Landsbergis, first head of the Lithuania state, left, Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda, centre, first lady Diana Nepaite, secon

Zelensky in Estonia during visit to Russia’s Baltic neighbours

A protest in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea on Wednesday

Riots in Papua New Guinea’s two biggest cities reportedly leave 15 dead

Hinkley Point C is now due to cost £32.7 billion rather than the initially approved £18bn

Government sets out plans for 'biggest expansion of nuclear power for 70 years'

A crater next to a private building destroyed after a Russian missile attack in Novomoskovsk, near Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, on Monday

US and allies accuse Russia of using North Korean missiles against Ukraine

Exclusive
First Minister Humza Yousaf addressed the concerns raised by his educators

'Ban on consequences' exacerbates attacks on teachers and 'fails' children, Scottish teachers say

Election 2024 Debate

Republican rivals attack each other’s record in debate without Trump

Muriel McKay was murdered 54 years ago

Muriel McKay's family offer landowner £40,000 to excavate farm to find body, as MPs urge police to get search warrant

Papua New Guinea Violence

Papua New Guinea capital ‘under stress and duress’ amid rioting

The pilot was reportedly on a short stopover between flights in South Africa (stock image)

British Airways pilot 'kidnapped and tortured' outside South African supermarket during layover between flights

Sadio Mane married Aisha Tamba in Senegal last weekend

Sadio Mane, 31, breaks silence after marrying '19-year-old' Aisha Tamba in Senegal

Latest News

See more Latest News

Taiwan Election

US plans unofficial delegation to meet new Taiwan leader

Kyle Walker and Annie Kilner have split

Kyle Walker's wife Annie Kilner announces split from Manchester City star

Mark Ormrod

Fury as ex-Royal Marine has prosthetic legs stolen after his car was broken into while parked at Premier Inn
Election 2024 Christie

Christie withdraws from US presidential race in bid to thwart Trump

Sunak confirmed the news during PMQs

Post Office 'handed out bonuses for convictions' in Horizon scandal as £75k deal sparks fresh battle with victims
Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to fight critics who say he’s too “nanny state”.

'I'm up for the fight': Starmer vows to fight critics over 'nanny state' toothbrushing in schools and vape crackdown
Russia Navalny

Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny jokes in court via video link from Arctic prison

Bitcoin Fund

US regulators approve new bitcoin funds in move that could spur more investment

Georgina Hale

Emmerdale and Hollyoaks star Georgina Hale dies aged 80

Stephen Fry backs calls for ban on bearskin caps

'It’s time for a changing of the guard': Stephen Fry backs calls for ban on bearskin caps worn by King's Guard

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has been excluded from a prestigious new book celebrating Sandhurst's top recruits

Prince Harry excluded from prestigious book celebrating top Sandhurst recruits

Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

Court ordered Ghislaine Maxwell to search for 'Andrew' and 'underage' as 'devastated' prince locks himself away
Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

King 'to force Andrew to pay for his own security at Windsor mansion' after duke is named in Epstein files

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit